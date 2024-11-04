A WINTER HOLIDAY WITH THE SUMMER CLUB Comes to Gretna Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gretna Theatre will present A Winter Holiday with The Summer Club next month. Members of The Summer Club will gather together for this one night only fundraising event to benefit Gretna Theatre's 2025 Season.

Not only will you hear all of the holiday hits, but you can expect a few classic Summer Club showstoppers as well! The performance will include iconic tunes like "White Christmas," "Let it Snow," "The Christmas Waltz," and more.

The performance will take place at Lancaster Country Day School in the Gardner Theatre on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30pm.

Ticket Levels

$75 VIP Tickets: These tickets get exclusive access to the orchestra section of Gardner Theatre and includes access to the VIP reception. Individuals purchasing this ticket will receive the VIP treatment with wine and beer, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and the opportunity to mix and mingle with the members of The Summer Club.

$45 Parterre Tickets: These tickets get access to the parterre section of the Gardner Theatre. Located on the level immediately above the orchestra, these tickets offer an elevated view of the stage.

$39 Mezzanine Tickets: These tickets grant access to the mezzanine of Gardner Theatre.

About the Artists

Marie "Ree" Carney Dunphy (Executive Producer) local philanthropist and volunteer with many local charities, including Coaches vs. Cancer, produced The Summer Club with Jeff Coon in February, 2014. Ree's friendship with Jeff dates back to his working summer jobs at her family's restaurant, Carney's, located in Cape May, NJ. With connections she's made through her son JP's theater career, she has put together another vehicle to benefit and enrich charities. A strong passion of Ree's is the American Cancer Society's AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Cheltenham, PA. The facility opened in 2009 to provide free housing to cancer patients and their caregivers while they are receiving treatment in the Philadelphia area.

Jeffrey Coon (Co-Producer/vocalist) Thrilled to be back at Gretna. Over the moon to be singing with The Summer Club Band again. Humbled by and grateful support of so many friends, family, and members of our community who are here tonight for our show. Thank you to all of you.

Joey Abramowicz (Co- Producer/General Manager) has been the General Manager and Co-Producer of The Summer Club since its creation in 2014. He oversees all aspects of the organization, including hiring of performers, musicians, and working alongside Jeff Coon for the overall production. By day Joey is the Associate Casting Director and Entertainment Coordinator for the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. Joey is also a frequent performer and director, and has performed on stages all across the country for over 25 years. Thanks to Gretna for having us back once again! @joeytumble @summerclubshows

JP Dunphy (Vocalist) is proud to be a member of this extraordinary show with such amazingly talented colleagues! Favorite roles include Lumiere in Media Theatre's production of Beauty and the Beast, Frankie in Forever Plaid, and Corny Collins in Hairspray. Other regional works include Mame, Annie, Rent, Jekyll & Hyde, The Who's TOMMY, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Spamalot. Proud member of SAG/AFTRA/AEA.

Michael Philip O'Brien (Vocalist) is Gretna Theatre's Producing Artistic Director and a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. He was a co-founder and the Producing Artistic Director of 11th Hour Theatre Company in Philadelphia, where he produced over 45 musicals including multiple World and Regional premieres. Performing credits include: TUTS, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Milwaukee Rep, Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, Bristol Riverside, 11th Hour and more.

Randy Jeter (Vocalist) is elated to perform with The Summer Club once again! He is currently in the cast of the Broadway National tour of Les Misérables where he plays the Bishop of Digne and covers Jean Valjean. You may have also seen him regionally at theaters across Lancaster. Some highlights at The Fulton Theatre include Guys and Dolls (Nicely Nicely) and Man of La Mancha playing the role of (Don Quixote). Love to Abigail and Kai! Randymjeter.com Instagram: randy_jeter

Randall Frizado (Vocalist) National Tours: Bye, Bye, Birdie (starring Troy Donahue), Big River, Barry Manilow's Copacabana and Seussical, the Musical (Horton the Elephant). Off-Broadway: Face The Music Regional Favorites: The Producers, Chicago, Into the Woods, The Sound of Music , Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Carousel,The All Night Strut,Treasure Island, Crazy for You, Little Shop Of Horrors, Picasso At The Lapin Agile, Noises Off, Bus Stop, Lend Me A Tenor Training: The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Randall is the winner of the Florence Bowler Vocal Scholarship, For Gretchen, Steven, Cooper, Zachary, and Madelyn, who are my everything.

Rachel Brennan (Special Guest) is thrilled to be singing with The Summer Club again! She is an actor, singer, and voice over artist in the Philadelphia area. Check out more at RachelBrennanVO.com

