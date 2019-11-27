A CHRISTMAS STORY Opens On December 5 At Star of the Day

Star of the Day presents the A CHRISTMAS STORY, the stage version of the classic holiday film based on the stories of Jean Shepherd.

Christmas is coming in Hohman, Indiana, and all nine-year-old Ralphie wants for Chrsitmas is the legendary official Red Ryder 200-Shot Carbine Action Range Model Air Rifle with a compass and this thing which tells time built right in the stock. The problem is that every adult in his life, beginning with his mother, is afraid he'll shoot his eye out with it. Ralphie's attempts to persuade Santa and his parents that he should get the Red Ryder gun form the basis for this heartwarming and nostalgic look at growing up in a small town in America in 1938.

Narrating the show as the adult Ralph, the character based on author and radio personality Jean Shepherd, is Lehigh Valley playwright and actor BRIAN MCDERMOTT. Playing Ralphie, the kid on the legendary quest for the best Christmas present known to mankind, is Quakertown's TANNER SHERIDAN. The character of 'The Old Man,' young Ralphie's father, is Jerry Brucker. Ralphie's mother is played by RACHEL WILLIAMS. Ralphie's little brother Randy is played by local actor WILLIAM ORAVETZ.

Rounding out the cast is Cindi Surovi as Miss Shields, TJ Seislove as Flick, Jack Warnke as Schwartz, Dan Vanarsdale as Scut Farkas, Brynn Clark as Helen, Annaliese Warnke as Esther Jane, and Alex Racines, Kelly Warnke, Gabe Kutz, and Breanne Mitchell all handle multiple roles as the Ensemble.

This holiday favorite is led by an all female creative team. Kirsten Almeida directs with Julisa Trinidad assisting and Aine Shay stage managing. Acting as Production Apprentice is Maeve Yanes.

Distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shephard, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and based upon the book In God we Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shephard and performed with permission from Dramatic Publishing.

Tickets are available at www.StaroftheDay.org or by calling the box-office at (484) 809-9228. Tickets will be available at the door as well.





