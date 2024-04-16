WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Open Stage Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present What the Constitution Means to Me in its Studio Theater from May 11 to June 1. Directed by Open Stage Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this Tony-nominated, Pulitzer Prize finalist play is a witty and deeply personal analysis of our nation's founding document.

This hilarious, hopeful and achingly human play intertwines the personal story of playwright and performer Heidi Schreck with an exploration of the U.S. Constitution. Fifteen-year-old Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. She resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the influence of the Constitution on the rights and identities of four women in her family. By weaving together personal narrative, historical reflection and constitutional debate, Schreck unpacks the complexities of our nation's founding document.

“What the Constitution Means to Me is an insightful and deeply engaging play that breathes new life into the Constitution,” Landon said. “It's a show that both entertains and informs, unpacking complex constitutional concepts through captivating storytelling. Audiences will be challenged to consider the relevance and limitations of the Constitution and reflect on the document's impact on their own lives.”

The production features Karen Ruch as Heidi Schreck, David Richwine as the Legionnaire and Emma Sweigart as the Debater. Jess Ross serves as production stage manager.

What the Constitution Means to Me is a 2017 play written and performed by Heidi Schreck. The timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations and a finalist spot for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Performances of What the Constitution Means to Me will take place in Open Stage's Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m. on May 11, 18, 24, 25, 31 and June 1; 6 p.m. on May 26; and 2 p.m. on May 12 and 19. The show on May 26 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, May 19.