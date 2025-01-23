Violinist Joshua Bell Brings VOICE AND THE VIOLIN To The Staller Center For The Arts This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Staller Center for the Arts will welcome one of the most celebrated violinists of his generation, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Joshua Bell, for a special performance on February 15 at 8 pm. Bell will present his critically acclaimed program, "Voice and the Violin," alongside his wife and collaborator, soprano Larisa Martínez.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Joshua Bell has established himself as a true icon in classical music. He has performed with virtually every major orchestra worldwide and continues to captivate audiences as a soloist, chamber musician, and conductor. Bell's artistry is marked by his profound interpretations, unparalleled technique, and natural emotional depth.

Born in Bloomington, Indiana, Bell began playing the violin at the age of four and made his debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra at fourteen. By seventeen, he had graced the stage of Carnegie Hall, and at eighteen, he received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant. Since then, Bell has been nominated for six GRAMMY Awards, named “Instrumentalist of the Year” by Musical America, and honored with the Avery Fisher Prize.

Audiences may also recognize Bell from his Oscar-winning collaboration on the film The Red Violin. His recording of John Corigliano's score elevated the film's impact and established Bell as a household name. Over the years, he has worked with a wide range of artists, from Renée Fleming and Chris Botti to Sting and Wynton Marsalis, and has appeared on popular programs such as The Tonight Show and PBS's Great Performances.

Bell's upcoming performance at Staller showcases not only his renowned virtuosity but also the artistry of his wife, soprano Larisa Martínez. Martínez has captivated audiences worldwide, from Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center to performing alongside tenor Andrea Bocelli in sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl. She was also featured in the Emmy-nominated PBS special Seasons of Cuba as part of President Obama's cultural delegation. Bell and Martínez' “Voice and the Violin” program combines classical art songs, operatic highlights, musical theater gems, and works by Puerto Rican and Spanish composers, offering audiences a rare chance to experience this dynamic collaboration. Tickets are available now at stallercenter.com or by calling (631) 632-ARTS [2787].

