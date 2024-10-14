UBS Arena To Host Valentine's Day Concert; Tickets On Sale Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to experience a Valentine's Day like no other. Three of reggae's most iconic superstars—Shaggy, Sean Paul, and Beres Hammond—are set to share the stage for the first time ever in what promises to be the biggest Valentine's Day concert in the Tri-State area.

Taking place at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on February 14, 2025, this historic event is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for reggae lovers and music fans alike.

This extraordinary evening will bring together the Grammy Award-winning, chart-topping talents of Shaggy and Sean Paul, alongside the legendary king of lovers rock, Beres Hammond. Fans can expect an electrifying combination of soulful love songs, high-energy dancehall anthems, and timeless reggae classics that will make this Valentine's Day celebration one to remember.

Celebrate the universal themes of love, unity, and good vibes as three of the world's most beloved reggae artists deliver back-to-back performances on a night when romance is in the air. From Beres Hammond's heartfelt ballads to Shaggy's iconic hits like "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel," to Sean Paul's dancehall smashes like "Temperature" and "Get Busy," this concert will be an unparalleled musical experience.

Presale tickets will be available starting October 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST for fans who want to secure their spot at this monumental event. The general public sale begins on October 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com. Fans are encouraged to act fast—this event is expected to sell out quickly due to the unique nature of the performance and the high demand for Valentine's Day events in the Tri-State area.

