Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Free Zoom/Facebook Live Presentation A DICKENS

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation A DICKENS. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, August 20, 2020 at 8pm Free! One live performance only.

When Charles Dickens flopped as a novelist what did he fall back on? Acting!

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816. Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook.

John Fisher recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award.

His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London and Johnson. John has created twenty-two original solo-performances so far, one for each week of Shelter-in-Place. www.JohnFisher.biz.

