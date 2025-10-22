Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The REV Theatre Company will present the New York premiere of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical, a new work by Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick, running December 17–20, 2025, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn.

Billed as “The Office” meets “Project Runway”, the musical is a laugh-out-loud, interactive holiday comedy that blends office chaos, seasonal spirit, and plenty of tacky knitwear. The show will be directed by Megan Larche Dominick, who co-wrote the book, with choreography by Paige Faure.

“We’re throwing a holiday party and it’s ugly!” said Brett Smock, The REV’s Producing Artistic Director. “With carols, cocktails, and a fun story about a company on the brink, it’s the office Christmas party you’ll actually want to attend. We’re thrilled to close our expanded 2025 season with this brand-new musical.”

Larche Dominick added, “Bringing The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical to Auburn truly feels like coming home for the holidays. I can’t wait to dive in with The REV and this incredible company of elves—bring your friends, your husband, your work wife, and your best ugly sweater!”

Casting will be announced soon. The production is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Tickets for The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical are available at TheREVTheatre.com or by calling 315-255-1785.

