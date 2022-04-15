The REV Theatre Company Announces Launch Of Single Ticket Sales For 2022 Season

Single tickets are now on sale for The REV Theatre Company's 2022 season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

The 2022 "Broadway In The Finger Lakes" season opens with an incredible true story which became an Academy Award winning movie and a Tony award nominated musical - the song and dance spectacle - Catch Me If You Can. Frank Abagnale Jr.'s unbelievable hijinks create the backdrop for this fascinating, funny and flashy musical. Catch Me If You Can opens on June 8, and runs through June 28.

Following that comes the global phenomenon, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. This musical is penned by the brilliant minds that created Beauty and the Beast, Sister Act, Pippin and Wicked and features the music from the Disney film blended with Victor Hugo's timeless story. The epic experience will come to life on the Playhouse stage with incredible vocals and a production that will mesmerize you, running July 13 - August 2.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair locks into the third slot full of musical comedy, romance, corn dogs and blue-ribbon pigs - and just in time for the New York State Fair! A feel-good show about family and the pangs of young love and growing up, State Fair sings and dances across the Playhouse stage from August 17 - September 6.

And to close out the 2022 season, running September 21 - October 11 - the sassy, sultry and sizzling Ain't Misbehavin' - a song and dance tribute to Fats Waller's incredible music and the jazz sounds and stylings of the Cotton Club.

Tickets are available now by calling The REV's box office at 315-255-1785 or by visiting TheREVTheatre.com. Single tickets range from $56-$68. Subscriptions, Flex Passes, and group rates are available as well.

Additionally, The REV welcomes Sister back to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse for a special limited engagement of 'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Night Catechism 3.

After teaching countless students about the saints, venial sins, limbo and more, Sister is now offering up hilarious lessons on the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites, including her own wacky version of the Newlywed Game. Classroom participation is a must, so bring along your sweetie and your sense of humor for a session with the country's feistiest couples counselor!

"This season has it all -- comedy, spectacle, mystery, intrigue, romance, blue ribbon pigs, show stopping choreography, bring the house down vocals, and the sophisticated production elements and incredible talent that define our standards of excellence," says Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock. He adds, "Having seen this installment of the famous Late Night Catechism series, I can attest that you will laugh your habit off. Smart, funny, and always bolstered by priceless audience interaction and participation, 'Til Death Do Us Part will have you laughing all the way home."

Performances of 'TIL DEATH DO US PART: LATE NITE CATECHISM 3 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse are August 4th at 2:00 & 7:30 PM and August 5th at 2:00 & 8:00 PM. All tickets for Late Night Catechism 3 are $50.

2022 Season Dates:

Catch Me If You Can: June 8 - 28

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: July 13 - August 2

'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Night Catechism 3: August 4 & 5

State Fair: August 17 - September 6

Ain't Misbehavin' - September 21 - October 11

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that our workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect our dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. For more information visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.