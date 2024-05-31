THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Is The Inaugural Show Of The St. John Fisher Summer Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth will be the first production of the St. John Fisher Summer Theater.

The classic play about survival and perseverance traces the story of the Antrobus family and their maid, Sabina, through the ice age, flood, and the aftermath of war.

The Skin of Our Teeth will be directed by local theater director (and St. John Fisher professor) Jeremy Sarachan and features both Rochester area actors (including Richard Kendrick, Maria Sanguedolce, Tracey Ulterino, and Turk Thomas) and Fisher students. The production will use the entire auditorium as a performance space; seating is limited to accommodate the staging.

The show will be performed at St. John Fisher's Cleary Auditorium in Kearney Hall. Show dates and times will be 6/28 and 6/29 at 7:30; 6/30 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $10.

