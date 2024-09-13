Syracuse University Department of Drama Reveals 24/25 season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Syracuse University Department of Drama has announced the 2024/2025 season, consisting of six productions: “Pippin” (Oct. 11 – 20), “Twelfth Night” (Nov. 15 – 23), “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Nov. 22 – Jan. 5 and co-produced with Syracuse Stage), “A Walrus in the Body of the Crocodile” (Feb. 21 – March 9), “What the Moon Saw, or I Only Appear to Be Dead” (March 28 – April 6) and “Little Women” (May 2 – 10). All productions will run in the Storch Theatre, with the exception of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” which will be held in the Archbold Theatre. Tickets are available through the Syracuse Stage Box Office at www.syracusestage.org/drama, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St.

“Each of these plays explores the fundamental question of how we become the person we are meant to become,” says Department of Drama Chair Ralph Zito. “Over the course of the season, an exciting combination of student, faculty, and guest artists will bring their considerable talents to bear on a collection of stories both familiar and unfamiliar, examining them in fresh and exciting ways.”

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz with a book by Roger O. Hirson, “Pippin” opens the Department of Drama season this fall. Originally premiering on Broadway in 1972, “Pippin” introduces audiences to a mysterious troupe of actors as they tell the story of a young prince setting off on a magical and miraculous journey to find his own “Corner of the Sky.” Directed by Torya Beard, who describes the production as an examination of “the ways young people interact with the tools they have” to “learn more about themselves,” this Tony Award-winning musical runs Oct. 11 to 20.

Up next is Shakespeare’s delicious comedy “Twelfth Night.” Set on the island paradise of Illyria, the play follows shipwrecked Viola as she befriends a duke, a lady and a parade of rascals while searching for her twin brother Sebastian, who was lost at sea. Disguised as the dashing Cesario, Viola becomes entwined in the island’s drama, discovering the power (and lunacy) of love in its many forms. Directed by Will Pomerantz, “Twelfth Night” runs Nov. 15 to 23.

Celebrate the holidays with this season’s annual co-production with Syracuse Stage, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” with music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs from the teleplay by Robert L. Freedman. Forced to satisfy the whims of her cruel stepmother and stepsisters while dreaming of a better life, Cinderella is given a chance at happiness when a Fairy Godmother transforms her into a princess and whisks her to the Royal Ball. Featuring additional music from the 1997 television film starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this “enchanted” production of the classic musical is directed by Melissa Rain Anderson, with music direction by Brian Cimmet and choreography by Jessica Chen, and will run Nov. 22 to Jan. 5.

The spring semester begins with “A Walrus in the Body of a Crocodile,” a zany, constantly evolving exploration of language, gender, and identity by MJ Kaufman. A lonely subway car, a crowded support group, a stifling writers’ workshop and a raucous frat house serve as the ever-changing backdrop in this nesting doll of a play about the identities we choose to share and the ones we’re forced to hide, even from ourselves. Directed by Daniella Caggiano, “A Walrus in the Body of a Crocodile” runs Feb. 21 to Mar. 1.

Next is “What the Moon Saw, or I Only Appear to Be Dead,” a fantastical collage of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales told through a post-9/11 lens, by Stephanie Fleishman. Traveling to Shanghai to celebrate his 200th birthday, Andersen encounters mermaids, a street urchin, a supermodel, teenagers in love, a cabdriver, firemen and husks of humans who appear as ghouls in this “kaleidoscopic meditation on how we move through calamity” inspired by Andersen’s fragile, timeless tales. Directed by Danyon Davis, “What the Moon Saw” runs Mar. 28 to Apr. 6.

The season concludes with “Little Woman,” with a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland. Following the adventures of Jo, Meg, Beth, Amy and their beloved mother Marmee, this Tony Award-winning musical tells of the March sisters’ adventures during the American Civil War as they discover their passions, endure heartache, and find the courage to persevere in this ultimate coming of age story. Based on the celebrated novel by Louisa May Alcott and directed by David Lowenstein, “Little Women” runs May 2 to 10.

Five-play subscriptions are now on sale at SyracuseStage.org/Drama or by calling Syracuse Stage Box Office at 315.443.3275. Subscribers have access to discounted tickets for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” which is not part of 5-play subscription packages. Single tickets for all shows are also available.

