Spotlight: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Experience the epic emotion, soaring music and breathtaking dance of The Prince of Egypt, a brand-new musical with music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Disney’s Mulan and Pocahontas), and ten new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the adored DreamWorks Animation film.

Acclaimed as “one of the greatest animated films of all time” (Evening Standard) it remains one of the most beloved animated feature films of all time, now brought to life in a new musical.

The Prince of Egypt runs December 5-29, 2024, at OFC Creations Theatre Center, Rochester, NY. Part of the Broadway in Brighton Series, The Prince of Egypt is not only a Rochester regional premiere, but OFC Creations Theatre Center is also one of the first performing arts centers across the globe to be granted permission to present this show. Under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, choreographed by Broadway's Jenny Laroche and featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country including Jacob Dickey as Moses (from Aladdin on Broadway as Aladdin), Senzel Ahmady as Tzipporah (from Aladdin on National Tour as Jasmine), Koray Tarhan as Ramses (from Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway as Daniel Radcliffe's Understudy) and featuring Rochester’s Thomas Warfield as Jethro.

Journey to Ancient Egypt, where a mother’s love leads one woman to send her child into the Nile River's unknown, and another woman to hide the truth about where he came from. The saga of Moses and his brother Ramses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other exiled, finally returning to his home and fighting to free his people from the bonds of slavery. From the plagues of Egypt to parting the red seas, this is a story that will change everything, forever.

Featuring a soaring score by Schwartz, including ‘All I Ever Wanted,’ ‘Through Heaven's Eyes,’ ‘Footprints on the Sand,’ ‘Deliver Us,’ and, the Academy Award winning song, ‘When You Believe.’ The Prince of Egypt continues OFC’s 2024-2025 Broadway In Brighton Series with a focus on bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, many that are not typically performed in Rochester.

The series also includes the classic musical Gypsy, starring Jodi Benson; and Anything Goes, a golden age musical. Closing out the 2024-2025 season will be the hugely popular Jersey Boys, produced locally for the first time.

