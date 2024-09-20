Saugerties' Little Theater of Wonder Presents PLAYING DOG At Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shout Out Saugerties will present The ‘Little Theater of Wonder' production of PLAYING DOG by Cheri Magid on Saturday October 12 at 2:00pm at Bridge Street Theatre's “Priscilla” Mainstage, 44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY,

When their beloved dog dies, two tween sisters not only have to deal with his loss, but with all the pressures of trying to fit in with their new middle school classmates in a post-COVID world. And sometimes their coping mechanisms can take pretty strange forms in Cheri Magid's delightful play for families “Playing Dog”, which Shout Out Saugerties' ‘Little Theater of Wonder” will present for one performance only at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre on Saturday afternoon October 12.

‘Little Theater of Wonder' is renowned for presenting imaginative, relatable plays for young audiences and open-hearted adults. Cheri Magid is an internationally produced playwright (for both young and adult audiences) who has also written for the Emmy-award-winning children's television show “Arthur” and is an Assistant Arts Professor in Dramatic Writing at New York University. “Playing Dog” is produced by Suzanne Bennett, directed by Jessica Bauman, and its four-member cast features Gary Brownlee, Chantez Engeleit, Hannah Munson, and Nabil Viñas.

Recommended for ages 8 and up (with some wiggle room), “Playing Dog” will be performed on Bridge Street Theatre's intimate “Priscilla” Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY, on Saturday October 12 at 2:00 in the afternoon. One performance only! Tickets for adults are $10, and just $5 for audience members ages 18 and under. Seating is limited and advance reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased by visiting bridgest.org/playing-dog/ and clicking on the appropriate links. Any remaining open seats will be available at the door one-half hour before the performance begins.

PLAYING DOG by Cheri Magid

One Time Only!

Saturday October 12 at 2:00pm

Bridge Street Theatre's “Priscilla” Mainstage

44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

Tickets:

General Admission: $10

Ages 18 and under: $5

bridgest.org/playing-dog-tickets/

