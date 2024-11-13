Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Launches VOICES OF TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), led by Music Director Andreas Delfs, has announced the launch of Voices of Today, a five-season commissioning, recording, and storytelling initiative which will document the rich legacy of RPO commissions and performances to preserve the voices of today for future generations. This initiative was made possible by a gift from patron of the arts Stephen Ashley, given in loving memory and honor of his late wife Janice Ashley. Voices of Today will celebrate and promote diverse creative voices in the American concert music landscape, by commissioning, performing, recording, filming, and disseminating new orchestral works.

With Voices of Today, Delfs responded to Ashley’s challenge to create “something transformative” for the RPO and establish Rochester as an incubator for new concert music that pushes traditional boundaries by embracing non-traditional instruments, technology, theater, movement, and the visual arts. The new initiative also recalls the RPO’s early days as a recording powerhouse in the 1930-50s, when the orchestra released a number of notable albums including a 1939 recording of William Grant Still's Afro-American Symphony, which the RPO premiered in 1931.

“Voices of Today is about the RPO connecting with its storied legacy, and about returning to its roots by presenting, commissioning, and recording new music,” says Music Director Andreas Delfs. “I want to commission music from the most exciting living composers, collaborate with artists from all backgrounds. I want to initiate new works that are really needed in the repertory, and I want this new music to have a life after Rochester and to share our musical stories far and wide. I am privileged to lead our great American orchestra into the future with this new unparalleled initiative.”

Voices of Today supports the performance of works by living composers on almost every RPO mainstage Philharmonics series concert. During the 2024-2025 season, these composers include Kevin Puts (Contact, triple concerto featuring Time for Three; September 21 and 22), Missy Mazzoli (Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres; October 10 and 12), Behzad Ranjbaran (Concerto for Violin and Orchestra with Nikki Chooi; October 24 and 26), James Lee III (Sensational Dynamism: Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra performed by The Naughtons; November 9 and 10), Lowell Liebermann (Frankenstein Waltzes; November 23 and 24), Anna Clyne (This Midnight Hour; January 23 and 25), Clarice Assad (Nhanderú; February 6 and 8), Carlos Simon (Fate Now Conquers; March 1 and 2), Roberto Sierra (Sinfonia Concertante for Oboe, Bassoon, Violin, Cello, and Orchestra; March 20 and 22), John Adams (Short Ride in a Fast Machine; May 3 and 4), and John Mackey (Redline Tango; May 31 and June 1).

In addition, through Voices of Today, the RPO will commission new orchestral works each season. In recent and upcoming seasons, Voices of Today supports commissions by Derrick Skye (To Seek is Jubilance; May 30 and June 1, 2024), James Lee III (Sensational Dynamism: Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra performed by The Naughtons; November 9 and 10, 2024), Roberto Sierra (Sinfonia Concertante for Oboe, Bassoon, Violin, Cello, and Orchestra; March 20 and 22, 2025), Avner Dorman (double violin concerto for Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony; 2025-2026 season), Aaron Jay Kernis (piano concerto for Jean-Yves Thibaudet; 2025-2026 season), and Jennifer Higdon (cello concerto for Julian Schwarz; 2025-2026 season).

“Through Voices of Today,” says James Barry, VP of Artistic Planning and Operations, “we are building relationships with a diverse group of living composers and creative partners in a meaningful way, by disseminating their work through recordings, video, and telling their stories in podcast interviews. This gift has opened the door for us to partner and collaborate with cultural organizations that make up the vibrant artistic community in Rochester in telling unique musical stories.”

The RPO is also partnering with Azica Records and producer Alan Bise to record five full-length albums as part of Voices of Today. The first album, planned for release in fall 2026, will be titled Four and will feature the RPO-commissioned works by Derrick Skye, James Lee III, and Roberto Sierra. (The album title Four reflects that Skye’s work features four singers, Lee’s piano concerto is for four hands, and Sierra’s concertante is written for four RPO soloists.)

Azica producer Alan Bise says, “I am thrilled to partner with the RPO and maestro Andreas Delfs on the recording and release of these important new commissions. Each work, written by a vitally important composer, deserves to be added to the recorded catalog and to be available in perpetuity for listeners worldwide. Azica is proud to be a part of that legacy."

The Voices of Today online hub, launched today, will house dedicated podcasts and filmed performances of selected new works supported by the initiative. It will be a destination to engage with the RPO’s creative partners, see the live video performance of their work, and listen to their stories via the Voices of Today podcast – the final product of several interviews conducted by Julia Figueras, former WXXI Classical music director and midday host for more than 26 years. Currently, the online hub houses new podcast interviews with Andy Akiho and Derrick Skye, and about the Garth Fagan Dance and RPO Rite of Spring collaboration, as well as performance video of three recent projects – the January 2024 performance of new choreography by Norwood “PJ” Pennewell, artistic director of Garth Fagan Dance for Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring; Andy Akiho’s Ricochet (“Ping Pong Concerto”) with professionals from the Rochester Genesee Valley Table Tennis Club performed in January 2024; and the May 2024 performance of Derrick Skye’s To Seek is Jubilance.

