Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at Blackfriars Theatre

Blackfriars Theatre kicks off its 2024-2025 season with a chilling and ambitious production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Stephen Sondheim’s darkly thrilling tale of vengeance and madness.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a macabre musical by Stephen Sondheim that blends horror, dark comedy, and tragedy. It follows Benjamin Barker, who, under the alias Sweeney Todd (Carl Del Buono), returns to London after 15 years of wrongful imprisonment. His goal is to seek vengeance against Judge Turpin (David Munnell), the corrupt man who destroyed his family. With the help of Mrs. Lovett (Mary Tiballi Hoffman), a pie shop owner, Todd begins slitting the throats of his customers, and she bakes their bodies into her pies, which become a local sensation. As Todd’s thirst for revenge spirals out of control, it leads to a tragic unraveling of his plot, with fatal consequences for nearly everyone involved. The musical explores themes of revenge, obsession, and moral decay, set against the grim backdrop of Victorian London.

The impeccably cast performers of “Sweeney Todd” all turn in laudable performances in one of Sondheim’s more demanding pieces. Del Buono’s Sweeney brings a full range of emotions, at various times playing the maniacal villain, the sadistic killer, the humorous father figure, and the heartbroken lover. While most Sweeneys lean heavily into sadism and madness alone, Del Buono’s Sweeney is empathetic and at times quite funny.

And speaking of funny, Tiballi Hoffman’s Mrs. Lovett truly shines, adding a delightful contrast to the dark and brooding atmosphere. Her comic timing and exaggerated physical presence bring a twisted charm to the role, making her scenes comically grotesque, especially as she gleefully navigates the absurdity of turning humans into pies. She also brings moments of great warmth with Del Buono’s Sweeney, with whom she shares an authentic chemistry on stage.

There is perhaps no musical theatre antagonist easier to hate than Judge Turpin, and Munnell plays the character with all the vileness and evil that one could want. Of particular note is the chemistry he shares with his sycophantic sidekick Beadle Bamford (John Caboot).

Blackfriars’ “Sweeney Todd” has everything you want in the Sondheim classic: pathos, madness, sadistic humor, and moments of genuine tenderness, as evidenced by the recent announcement that the remainder of the run is completely sold out! To be added to the waitlist for tickets, call (585) 454-1260.

