RIVER OF DREAMS A Billy Joel Tribute Concert Takes Over Fort Salem Theater May 29

Fort Salem Theater presents "River of Dreams," a musical tribute to the iconic Billy Joel, running one night only: Friday, May 19 at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $27-$36.

"River of Dreams" features many of Billy Joel's greatest hits, including "Uptown Girl," "Piano Man," and "New York State of Mind," performed by John Cozolino, who is nationally known as one of the best Billy Joel tributes in the US. Cozolino leads a 5-piece band in the popular act.

"We're thrilled to bring 'River of Dreams' to the stage at Fort Salem Theater," said Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. "Billy Joel's music has been a part of the American soundtrack for decades, and this show celebrates that legacy in a way that local music fans are going to love."

Tickets for "River of Dreams" are available now at Click Here or by calling the box office at (518) 854-9200. Don't miss your chance to experience this incredible tribute to one of America's greatest musical icons.