Proctors Collaborative's Passport Series Tickets Now Available

Proctors Collaborative has announced that tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated Passport Series, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience an extraordinary lineup of world-class performances from around the globe in both Schenectady and Saratoga Springs.

The Passport Series at Proctors Collaborative is designed to transport audiences beyond borders, bringing diverse cultural experiences to the heart of the community. For 30 years, the Music Haven Concert Series has presented an amazing array of global sounds in Schenectady's Central Park transporting summer seekers to locales like Yemen, Ukraine, Louisiana, Ireland and Peru without ever having to leave their seats. This season's lineup includes a variety of performances that showcase the rich traditions and vibrant artistry of different cultures.

Kicking off this Passport Series season is Breabach 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the GE Theatre at Proctors. Securely ranked among Scotland's most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unites deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.

2023 Grammy nominee Nathan Williams is a zydeco legend with over three and a half decades under his hat as Southwest Louisiana's most beloved Creole music pioneer. Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas will be in the Great Hall at UPH 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. His music blends zydeco, jazz, blues, and R&B, with most of the band's original songs penned by Williams.

With multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations, and over 30 years of recording and touring history, Plena Libre is widely considered to be Puerto Rico's most important plena, bomba, and salsa ensemble and is a Latin dance party that can't be beat. Plena Libre will be in the GE Theatre at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

As a longtime favorite of Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) and Iggy Pop, the Haitian vodou priestess Moonlight Benjamin explores the roots of blues and rock in this new opus in the Great Hall at UPH 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29.

Growing up in a family of sevdah bards, Damir Imamovic was immersed in the world of Balkan traditional music at a very young age. He started tracing his path in sevdah in the early 2000s. Imamovic will be at the GE Theatre at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 11.

Often referred to as “The Hendrix of the Sahara”, Vieux Farka Touré was born in Niafunké, Mali in 1981. He is the son of legendary Malian guitar player Ali Farka Touré. Touré will be in the Great Hall at UPH, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

Proctors Collaborative is committed to making the arts accessible to everyone, and the Passport Series is a testament to this vision. By showcasing a wide range of artistic disciplines and cultural expressions, the series aims to foster greater understanding and appreciation of the diverse world we live in.

Tickets are on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org or atproctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139. With the Passport Series pass, you get to travel the world and see all six shows for the price of four.

