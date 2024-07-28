Photos: World Premiere of TODD VS. THE TITANIC at The Hangar Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adirondack Theatre Festival is presenting the World Premiere Production of TODD VS. THE TITANIC, with Music by Joe Kinosian, Lyrics by Kellen Blair, & Book by Scott Rothman.

Directed by Meredith McDonough, the production runs through August 3, 2024.

In a post-apocalyptic near-future, an undisclosed “event” has wiped out most of the human race, including every cast member of a new musical about the sinking of the Titanic. Everyone, that is, except for Todd, who was cast in the show’s smallest role. As the world burns, Todd claws his way into the abandoned, bombed-out theater to perform the entire musical alone—without his partner, without his fellow cast members, and possibly as the last person on earth. Join us for the world premiere of this hilarious and heartfelt new musical comedy!

The team includes Joe Kinosian as Todd, with Direction by Meredith McDonough, Original Set Design by Andrew Mannion, Original Costume Design by Brittney Belz, Lighting Design by Tyler M. Perry, Original Lighting Design by Jared Klein and Taylor Jaskula, Original Sound Design by Jamie Davis, Original Projection Design by Paul Deziel, Original Props Design by Abigail Caimano, and Original Music Direction by John Alecci. Production Stage Manager is Rafidi.

For ticket information and more, click here: https://hangartheatre.org

