Photos: STORM STILL at Bridge Street Theatre
The female-centered King Lear adaptation stars Katherine Callaway, Jess Kadish, and Elizabeth Loyacano in Gab Reisman's reimagining.
Three sisters, a backyard full of memories, and a childhood game with unexpectedly high stakes: Gab Reisman's 'Storm Still' returns to Bridge Street Theatre for its final four performances, October 8-11, 2026. Check out photos of the show.
Directed by Jasmine Roth, this female-centered reimagining of Shakespeare's 'King Lear' follows sisters Cordelia, Regan, and Goneril as they reunite to sort through their late father's belongings. Returning to a game from their childhood, they act out 'King Lear,' slipping between Shakespeare's characters and their own complicated relationships. What begins as play becomes a funny and moving encounter with grief, family history, and the things we carry forward.
The production features Katherine Callaway as Cordelia, Jess Kadish as Regan, and Elizabeth Loyacano as Goneril. Scenic design is by Mark Perry, lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell, costume design by Michelle Rogers, and stage management by Spencer Newman.
ABOUT BRIDGE STREET THEATRE
Bridge Street Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts organization in Catskill, New York, presenting new, neglected, and adventurous theatrical work alongside music, dance, magic, cabaret, and other visiting performances. Its intimate 84-seat MainStage brings audiences close to the work, while its programming and educational initiatives connect artists and audiences throughout Catskill and the surrounding region.
Photo Credit: John Sowle
Katherine Callaway, Jess Kadish, and Elizabeth Loyacano
Katherine Callaway, Jess Kadish, and Elizabeth Loyacano
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