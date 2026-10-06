Photos: STORM STILL at Bridge Street Theatre

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Three sisters, a backyard full of memories, and a childhood game with unexpectedly high stakes: Gab Reisman's 'Storm Still' returns to Bridge Street Theatre for its final four performances, October 8-11, 2026. Check out photos of the show.

Directed by Jasmine Roth, this female-centered reimagining of Shakespeare's 'King Lear' follows sisters Cordelia, Regan, and Goneril as they reunite to sort through their late father's belongings. Returning to a game from their childhood, they act out 'King Lear,' slipping between Shakespeare's characters and their own complicated relationships. What begins as play becomes a funny and moving encounter with grief, family history, and the things we carry forward.

The production features Katherine Callaway as Cordelia, Jess Kadish as Regan, and Elizabeth Loyacano as Goneril. Scenic design is by Mark Perry, lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell, costume design by Michelle Rogers, and stage management by Spencer Newman.

ABOUT BRIDGE STREET THEATRE

Bridge Street Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts organization in Catskill, New York, presenting new, neglected, and adventurous theatrical work alongside music, dance, magic, cabaret, and other visiting performances. Its intimate 84-seat MainStage brings audiences close to the work, while its programming and educational initiatives connect artists and audiences throughout Catskill and the surrounding region.

Photo Credit: John Sowle

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 05 Hrs 33 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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