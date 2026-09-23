Video: Syracuse Stage Debuts First Look at COME FROM AWAY
The clip highlights the true story behind Gander, Newfoundland's response to stranded 9/11 travelers.
Syracuse Stage has posted a new promotional video for its upcoming production of "Come From Away," the musical that opens the theatre's 26/27 subscription season. The clip features members of the cast introducing the true story at the heart of the show, with one performer noting, "Because we come from everywhere, we all come from away."
"Come From Away" tells the story of Gander, Newfoundland, where thousands of airline passengers were stranded and taken in by local residents in the days following the September 11 attacks. The musical, with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, focuses on the acts of kindness shown by the town's population under extraordinary circumstances.
The Syracuse Stage production is directed by James Vásquez, with music direction by Angie Benson and choreography by Terra C MacLeod. The cast includes LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, Hannah Embree, David Kirk Grant, Crissy Guerrero, Marcia Hughes, Bets Malone, Will Mann, Jean McCormick, Zummy Mohammed, Brett Mutter, Brian Ray Norris and Larry Raben, each taking on multiple roles as residents of Gander and the stranded travelers they welcomed. The production runs September 18 through October 11, 2026.
The new video follows an earlier release from the theatre, a clip titled 'Welcome to the Rock,' named for the musical's opening number, which was shared ahead of the show's run at Syracuse Stage.
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