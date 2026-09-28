Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Unveils 2026-2027 Season

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The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) is launching its 2026-2027 season, ushering in an expanded executive leadership team alongside a three-year contract extension for Music Director Andreas Delfs.

Season Opening & Artistic Highlights

Maestro Delfs offers an ambitious 2026-2027 season, opening with a flagship program featuring Dvořák's iconic Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World") on September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2026. The concert begins with Ascent, a Voices of Today commission and world premiere by Michael Torke, followed by Karol Szymanowski's electrifying Violin Concerto No. 2, performed by the fearless and virtuosic Leila Josefowicz.

Delfs debuts 'The Piano Festival' in October 2026 which includes four concerts featuring esteemed works by Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, and Brahms. Audiences will listen to performances by world-renowned pianists Olga Kern, Barry Douglas, Jonathan Biss, and Marc-Andre Hamelin. The positive response to last season's Beethoven festival and the Dance Festival, spotlighting Garth Fagan Dance and Rochester City Ballet, encouraged Maestro to commit to another round of successive, themed concerts over two weeks.

The Philharmonic season concludes in May 2027 with a performance of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue headlined by acclaimed pianist Makoto Ozone. Local music fans will remember that Ozone performed in Rochester during the 2026 Rochester International Jazz Festival.

Andreas Delfs arrived in Rochester in 2021 and spent his initial tenure transforming the RPO into an innovative, energized orchestra through several landmark artistic and community initiatives:

"Voices of Today" Commissioning Initiative: Launched in 2024, this five-season project champions contemporary concert music, featuring new works by living composers including Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Jay Kernis, Derrick Skye, and Roberto Sierra.

'Community Comps' Partnerships: RPO launched this program during the centennial season in 2023-2024 to provide free tickets to those who would not otherwise have access to RPO concerts in Kodak Hall. The program continues to grow and now partners with 19 organizations to provide more than 4,000 free tickets to community members.

Sunday Matinee Series: These innovative concert offerings immediately sold out at Nazareth University's Beston Hall and spearheaded interdisciplinary collaborations, including creative dance partnerships with Garth Fagan Dance and the Rochester City Ballet.

Maestro Delfs will continue to drive the RPO's musical evolution while newly-appointed CEO, Tonya McBride Robles, will champion the strategic vision to make that growth sustainable. She will take leadership of the RPO & You Campaign, an initiative designed to expand access, foster community partnerships, and secure long-term philanthropic support for the orchestra's educational and concert programming. This campaign has raised $51M -and counting- thanks to the support of thousands of RPO donors.

Summary of Key Leadership & Artistic Appointments

To support the RPO's new chapter, here are the key executive, administrative, and artistic appointments for the 2026-2027 season:

Andreas Delfs continues as Music Director under a three-year contract extension through the 2028-2029 season.

Tonya McBride Robles, Chief Executive Officer, will lead strategic growth and community engagement efforts.

Katherine Lindahl, RPO Board Chair, will guide executive governance and long-term vision.

Jake Taniguchi, Assistant Conductor, brings new energy to youth concerts, education initiatives, and regional performances.

Kyle A. Lamb, Vice President of Education, will lead the expansion of community learning programs and school partnerships.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 11 Hrs 45 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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