Photos: First Look At HAIRSPRAY Performing At OFC Creations Theatre
Performances will run through October 11th.
You can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance. Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is piled with laughter, romance and toe tappin' tuneful songs.
It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show!" When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!
Hairspray takes audiences on a musical journey to Baltimore, Maryland! The production is under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, choreographed by Jasón N. Wells, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country. HAIRSPRAY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
The cast features TRACY TURNBLAD – Amy Rodriguez, PENNY PINGLETON – Cameron Clements, LINK LARKIN – Gianni Saverio, SEAWEED J. STUBBS – Mykal Sanders, EDNA TURNBLAD – Jay Falzone, WILBUR TURNBLAD – Tripp Hanson, CORNY COLLINS – Adam Marino, AMBER VON TUSSLE – Lianna Marie Crisci, VELMA VON TUSSLE – Jeannine Trimboli, MOTORMOUTH MAYBELLE – Monique Franz, LITTLE INEZ – G’Nai N. Curry, Sydney Wicks, FEMALE AUTHORITY FIGURE – Kaitlyn Baldwin. The Ensemble stars Shannon Beel, Chakira Clark, Owen Gainer, Catherine Gregory, Lillian Jarzabek, Jordan Malik Johnson, Kelsey Madison, Arrione Magee, Dillon Nowatchik, Noah Alexander Price, Jack Sisk, Rebecca Tobin, Jasón N. Wells.
Performances September 24-October 11, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center. Run time approximately 2 hours plus intermission; Appropriate for ages 12 and up, no children under 5 permitted for any Broadway in Brighton production.
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
Hairspray The Musical at OFC
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