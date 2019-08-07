Photo Flash: UN Celebrity Youth Activist and International Recording Artist Meredith O'Connor Connects With Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts Campers

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE

On Tuesday, August 6th UN Celebrity Youth Activist and recording artist Meredith O'Connor visited the Long Island-based arts day camp, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts.

The singer/songwriter and anti-bullying activist spent time with the young artists - many of whom are studying music and performing arts while at the camp - sharing information about her career trajectory from You Tube viral sensation to worldwide recognition.

O'Connor is one of a stellar group of visual and performing artists invited to visit, speak and work with, and perform for Usdan campers throughout summer 2019. Other artists include Painter/activist John Sabraw; spoken word talent Mayhem Poets; Award-winning jazz musician Grace Kelly; energetic rockers BETTY, to name a few.

Photo Credit: Wayne Vollweilerr For Usdan Summer Camp For The Arts



Meredith Oa??a??Connor

Meredith Oa??a??Connor





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You