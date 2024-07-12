Pete Davidson to Perform at the 2024 ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rochester Fringe Festival is thrilled to announce this year's comedy headliner will be Pete Davidson, who is set to take the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre stage on Friday, September 13, at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are priced between $45 and $129 (plus $8 venue ticketing fees) and are available now online at rochesterfringe.com. Audience members must be aged 18 and over. Rochester's not-for-profit Fringe has become one of the largest and most successful fringe festivals in the nation, the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, and one of the region's most anticipated festivals each year.

Pete Davidson is a celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer. Davidson most recently starred in Peacock's Bupkis, a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. Davidson was a cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022, where his singular “Weekend Update” features and original music videos garnered millions of views. In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed film The King of Staten Island. Additional film work includes Dumb Money, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Trainwreck, Big Time Adolescence, Set It Up, Meet Cute, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Upcoming projects include The Home, Wizards!, and I Slept with Joey Ramone.

The annual Rochester Fringe Festival has hosted some of the world's top comedians as headliners, including John Mulaney, Eddie Izzard, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Mike Birbiglia, and Tig Notaro.

The full lineup for the 13th Annual Rochester Fringe will be announced at the annual BIG REVEAL press conference on Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30 AM at CenterStage Hart Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. Hundreds of performances will take place, featuring comedy, theatre, dance, music, film, and more. Tickets for all Fringe performances will go on sale that day at 12 noon.

Comments