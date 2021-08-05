MUSIC ON PARK AVENUE Announces Upcoming Performance - PER TENGSTRAND ABOUT SCHUBERT: THE ARPEGGIONE SONATA

Music on Park Avenue is back! The popular series hosted by Scandinavia House and Per Tengstrand welcomes its audience back to Victor Borge Hall beginning in the fall of 2021. In the third concert in the series, Tengstrand will be joined by Katie Liu on viola in a performance of Schubert's "Arpeggione Sonata."

In the series "About Schubert," Katie Liu and Per Tengstrand performed parts of Schubert's wonderful "Arpeggione Sonata" by recording and filming their parts separately in New Jersey and Malmo, Sweden. In tonight's performance, they will join together on the stage at Victor Borge Hall to play the whole work, in addition to pieces by Bach and other composers.

Tickets to this event must be purchased in advance online at the link above; screenings will take place in Victor Borge Hall. Attendees are required to follow all Scandinavia House safety protocols, including wearing masks during the program and observing social distancing rules in signage. Please read our full safety protocols here.

Music on Park Avenue will continue with performances on February 17, March 17, and April 21, 2022.

The Music on Park Avenue concert series is supported in part by a generous grant from The Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation and in part by the Lynn Carter Fund of the ASF.