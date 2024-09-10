Kitchen Theatre Company Launches 2024-25 Season With LAUGHS IN SPANISH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kitchen Theatre Company has announced the opening of its 2024-25 season with Laughs in Spanish, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy by Alexis Scheer. The play will run from September 11 to 22, 2024, and promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending humor, art, and cultural identity.

About the Play:

Laughs in Spanish takes the audience to the colorful and chaotic world of Miami’s Wynwood Art District. The play follows Mariana, a gallery owner on the brink of a major exhibition, as her professional and personal lives become hilariously intertwined. With wit and warmth, the play explores themes of family, identity, and the vibrant Latine culture that shapes Mariana’s world.

Playwright Alexis Scheer, recognized for her sharp, engaging storytelling, crafts a narrative that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. Laughs in Spanish is a celebration of love, art, and the messy, beautiful journey of finding oneself.

Meet the Creative Team and Cast:

Darrel Alejandro Holnes (Director): An Afro-Panamanian American writer and director known for his dynamic vision. Holnes’s works include Black Feminist Video Game (The Civilians) and short film Marimacha.

Michael Ruiz-del-Vizo (Scenic Designer): A Queer, Hispanic scenic designer from Miami. His design credits include The Fairy Queen (Manhattan School of Music) and Empanada Loca (Savannah Repertory Theatre).

Iris Estelle (Costume Designer): Joining KTC again after her work last season in Sanctuary City, Iris brings a unique blend of fashion and art to her designs. Originally from Louisiana, she holds a degree in Fine & Graphic Arts from Northwestern State University.

Tyler M. Perry (Lighting Designer): An award-winning designer with over 30 productions at KTC, including Monsters of the American Cinema and tick, tick…BOOM! last season. His background spans both theater and television design.

Ariana Cardoza (Sound Designer): An Ithaca College graduate whose sound design work has been featured in productions such as Intimate Apparel (Weathervane Theatre) and Heroes of the Fourth Turning (The Cherry).

Jen Schilansky (Stage Manager): Resident stage manager at KTC, overseeing the production of Laughs in Spanish.

Cast:

Yohanna Florentino (Estella): Making her KTC debut. Recent credits include Vámonos (Intar Theatre), The Old Settler (Morningside Players Theater), Missing Socks and a Line of Coke(People's Theatre Project), and Mecca Is Burning (Negro Ensemble Theatre).

Ilan Kaplan (Juan): Debuting at KTC. Known for his work in improv comedy, Ilan’s stage credits include Meteor Shower (Three Legged Dog) and Much Ado About Nothing (The Asylum). He has performed on stages across the East Coast and Chicago.

Montana Lampert Hoover (Jenny): Returning to KTC after previous roles in The Turnaway Play and Hand to God. Additional credits include Fourteen Funerals (Bridge Street Theater) and Lewiston (BST). Film/TV work includes Let Me Assist You (dir. Noam Argov) and Ships in the Night (dir. Ned Myerberg).

Alexandra Lemus (Caro): Returning to KTC after her role in Paloma. Notable credits include Native Gardens (Virginia Stage Company), Wolf at the Door (NJ Rep), and An Act of God (Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre).

Georgina Morillo (Mari): A bilingual Afro-Latina actress from Harlem. Credits include The Mountaintop (Chenango River Theatre) and Midsummer Night’s Dream (Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre). Georgina is a touring actress with The Black Latina Movement, performing Black Latina the Play at colleges and universities nationwide.

Community Partnership:

Kitchen Theatre Company is proud to collaborate with the Latino Civic Association of Tompkins County (LCA) as the Community Partner for this production. This partnership will enhance the mission of both organizations by providing tangible benefits such as cross-promotion of events, resource and space sharing, and more. The collaboration is especially meaningful as the show’s run coincides with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. KTC and LCA are committed to ensuring that their joint efforts during the Laughs in Spanish production are in harmony with LCA’s broader celebrations, bringing greater awareness to the significance of Hispanic Heritage Month in the community. For more information about LCA, visit www.lcatompkins.org.

Important Conversations Happen in the Kitchen!

Join us for a series of engaging surround events throughout the run of Laughs in Spanish. The bar will be open before and after each performance, encouraging those “important conversations” about the thought-provoking work onstage. Events include a talkback after each preview, an opening night party, pre-show discussions with the Latino Civic Association, meet-the-artist opportunities, and more.

