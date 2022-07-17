Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KISS ME KATE Announces Run At The Mac-Haydn

Jul. 17, 2022  

The Cole Porter classic "Kiss Me, Kate" comes in hot as it makes its grand return to the Mac-Haydn Theatre for the first time in a decade.

The sophisticated, romantic and delightfully hilarious Broadway classic that earned the very first Tony award for Best Musical, "Kiss Me, Kate" combines the irreverent humor of four brilliant writers: Sam and Bella Spewack, Cole Porter and of course, William Shakespeare.

Erin Spears Ledford returns to the director's chair after previously leading fan-favorite productions of "Little Shop of Horrors" and "The Wedding Singer" at the Mac-Haydn, among her many acting roles in Chatham. She is joined by choreographer Bryan Knowlton, known to Mac-Haydn audiences for his work on "Mamma Mia," "Beehive," "My Fair Lady" and "Rent."

Ledford and Knowlton are joined by Music Director Emily Croome and Assistant Music Director Eric Shorey. The production will feature scenic design by Erin Kiernan, lighting design by Andrew Gmoser, costume design by Daniel Hewson, sound design by Nick Caburis, and props design by David Tankersley, who will also assist Kiernan.

In the iconic musical, the battle of the sexes takes center stage as former spouses feud onstage and off during a musical presentation of The Taming of the Shrew. Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham and his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi profess to hate each other. However, it soon becomes clear that their relationship is a little more complicated.

Meredith Lustig, last seen as Laurey in the hit Mac-Haydn production of "Oklahoma," returns to the stage as Lilli Vanessi. She is joined by her husband, Michael Axtell, as Fred Graham, who makes his Mac-Haydn debut this summer.

Continuing their debut seasons at the Mac-Haydn, Harrison Smith is Bill Calhoun, Nina Laing is Hattie, and Jared Martin is Paul. Lucy Rhoades joins the company as Lois Lane. Jonah Hale and Jordan Bunshaft return as the gangsters, and George Phelps is General Harrison Howell.

"Kiss Me Kate" features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The timeless score features hits like "Another Op'nin', Another Show", "Always True To You In My Fashion" and "It's Too Darn Hot", each of which are sure burst off the stage in The Mac-Haydn's intimate setting and promise to leave audiences feeling "So in Love."

Vaccination and masks are required for all patrons. For tickets, please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.





