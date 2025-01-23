Irvington Theater Will Host Wildfire Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irvington Theater is joining the wildfire relief efforts with a fundraiser concert at their theater on February 8. Join your friends and neighbors for IRV LA: A Local Benefit for Wildfire Relief, a one-night, community-minded fundraiser featuring live performances by Irvington's favorite bands — Killer Mixtape, Divining Rod, The Skam, and Bent Branches.

The benefit will include more opportunities for fundraising – a raffle, an auction, adult beverages, and handmade merch – along with words by actress Maddie Corman (Some Kind of Wonderful, Maid in Manhattan) and other surprise guests.

All proceeds from the event will go to Direct Relief, a global nonprofit that provides critical aid to individuals impacted by fires in Palisades, Altadena, and across California. In response to the unprecedented devastation in that region, Direct Relief is currently distributing medications, N95 respirators, and more in coordination with local agencies, health centers, and free clinics in and around Los Angeles.

“We are excited about this community-minded fundraiser, featuring some of Irvington’s favorite bands,” said Irvington Theater Commissioner Shana Liebman. “It’s not only a rocking night out (during the dreariest winter month), but a unique opportunity to help the folks in LA who need some relief. We hope people will laugh, dance and donate.”

Bring a generous spirit and join us for IRV LA: A Local Benefit for Wildfire Relief at Irvington Theater on Saturday, February 8 at 7:30pm. All tickets are $30 (plus fees) and are on sale now at www.irvingtontheater.com/events/wildfirebenefit.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 123-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater produces original programming and, in collaboration with its Arts Partners, curates high-quality theater, music, film, comedy, and dance for the greater New York metropolitan area.

