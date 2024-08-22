Iridesense And Rob Eberle To Perform On the Chapin Rainbow Stage in Huntington Heckscher Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Huntington Summer Arts Festival is a free live entertainment event that takes place at the Chapin Rainbow Stage in Heckscher Park, Huntington NY, 11743. ALL are welcome to attend! This year's festival runs June 21, 2024 until August 24th Wednesday to Sunday.

Catch Iridesense and Rob Eberle live this Friday, August 23rd at 8pm at the Chapin Rainbow Stage in Huntington Heckscher Park.

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer, songwriter, and producer, originally from Long Island, NY. What sets Rob apart is his extraordinary talent for capturing both his own life experiences and those of others through his music. He is the creative force behind all his songs, crafting both lyrics and melodies, and collaborating with various producers to infuse each track with unique moments.

Eberle's songs serve as windows into the stories and moments of his life and the lives of those around him. Influenced by a diverse array of artists ranging from FINNEAS, Elliott Smith, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, Olivia Rodrigo, all the way to Alexander 23, Eberle has carved out his own genre-bending niche in the realm of darker alternative pop-rock.

iRideSense has been writing music together for over 3 decades. Their melodic songs and clever lyrics are even more unique because of their brother and sister harmonies. Their music was licensed to Nickelodeon and used in episodes Zoey 101 and Drake and Josh. Being born the raised in NY, they have played many venues in LI and in Manhattan. The Bitter End, Irving Plaza and Arlene Grocery, Mercury Lounge and Pianos to name a few. They recently released a song called Take Some Action which encourages you change your path and find a way to do what you have been dreaming to. If your looking for a new anthem for positive change this is it.

