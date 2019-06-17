Hudson Stage Company Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

HUDSON STAGE announces its fall mainstage production: The Broadway sensation that's taking the nation by storm, A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 by Lucas Hnath, directed by Margarett Perry and featuring Denise Bessette, Kurt Rhoads and Mary Stout.

This is Hnath's (Broadway's HILLARY AND CLINTON) inspired comedic modern imagining of Nora Helmer's return 15 years after her shocking decision to leave her husband and children in Ibsen's world of 1879. Now she's back..but why? And what will that mean for those she left behind?

Performances: October 18-November 2nd Fri-Sat-8pm October 18-19,25-26, November 1st-2, Sunday 3pm October 20th, 27th Sat 3pm Nov 2nd

Whippoorwill Theatre, North Castle Public Library, Kent Place, Armonk, NY 10504

For tickets and further info: www.hudsonstage.com or call Brown Paper Tickets 800-838-3006.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You