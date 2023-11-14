Hoff-Barthelson Hosts Annual Holiday Music Festival

Hoff-Barthelson Music School invites the community to join the School in celebrating the holiday season at the School’s annual Holiday Music Festival. This magical weekend of music and family fun will feature joyful performances by HBMS student ensembles and offer the perfect opportunity to find that special holiday gift at the HB Boutique, Holiday Treat Shoppe, and Silent Auction. The festivities take place on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 10:00 am to 4:15 pm, at the School located at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Admission to this heartwarming event is free of charge and open to the public. Come and share in the spirit of the season!

The Holiday Music Festival showcases an array of talented performers from within the Hoff-Barthelson community. The featured performers include the School’s Choral Ensembles, Flute, Viola, and Clarinet Clubs, the award-winning Chamber Orchestra and Young People’s Symphonette, Jazz Ensembles, Suzuki Strings and Pianos, Chamber and Piano Ensembles, Guitar Ensemble, and a delightful handbell choir to help ring in the holiday season.

In addition to the captivating musical performances, festival-goers will have the opportunity to explore the HB Boutique, Holiday Treat Shoppe, and Silent Auction. The Silent Auction, hosted online from November 15 through December 4, 2023, and in-person during the Festival, offers a wide range of enticing items. Bid on VIP tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, enjoy catering by Standing Room Only, and secure tickets to events at prestigious venues such as the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. You can even find a giant Teddy Bear and many more items that are sure to delight. All proceeds from the Festival will support programming excellence and ensure accessibility through financial aid, allowing HBMS to continue to enrich the lives of aspiring musicians in our community.

To view the full schedule of performances and explore the Silent Auction items, please visit https://hbms.org/holiday-music-festival/. For additional information and inquiries, please contact Hoff-Barthelson Music School at 914-723-1169 or email hb@hbms.org.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region’s most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County’s most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Photo Credit: Steven Schnur