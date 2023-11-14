Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Hoff-Barthelson Hosts Annual Holiday Music Festival

The festivities take place on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 10:00 am to 4:15 pm.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 4 Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Hoff-Barthelson Hosts Annual Holiday Music Festival

Hoff-Barthelson Music School invites the community to join the School in celebrating the holiday season at the School’s annual Holiday Music Festival. This magical weekend of music and family fun will feature joyful performances by HBMS student ensembles and offer the perfect opportunity to find that special holiday gift at the HB Boutique, Holiday Treat Shoppe, and Silent Auction. The festivities take place on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 10:00 am to 4:15 pm, at the School located at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Admission to this heartwarming event is free of charge and open to the public. Come and share in the spirit of the season!

The Holiday Music Festival showcases an array of talented performers from within the Hoff-Barthelson community. The featured performers include the School’s Choral Ensembles, Flute, Viola, and Clarinet Clubs, the award-winning Chamber Orchestra and Young People’s Symphonette, Jazz Ensembles, Suzuki Strings and Pianos, Chamber and Piano Ensembles, Guitar Ensemble, and a delightful handbell choir to help ring in the holiday season.

In addition to the captivating musical performances, festival-goers will have the opportunity to explore the HB Boutique, Holiday Treat Shoppe, and Silent Auction. The Silent Auction, hosted online from November 15 through December 4, 2023, and in-person during the Festival, offers a wide range of enticing items. Bid on VIP tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, enjoy catering by Standing Room Only, and secure tickets to events at prestigious venues such as the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. You can even find a giant Teddy Bear and many more items that are sure to delight. All proceeds from the Festival will support programming excellence and ensure accessibility through financial aid, allowing HBMS to continue to enrich the lives of aspiring musicians in our community.

To view the full schedule of performances and explore the Silent Auction items, please visit https://hbms.org/holiday-music-festival/. For additional information and inquiries, please contact Hoff-Barthelson Music School at 914-723-1169 or email hb@hbms.org.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region’s most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County’s most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Photo Credit: Steven Schnur

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Composers Concordance Presents Adam Holzman DRONES & PULSES Photo
Composers Concordance Presents Adam Holzman DRONES & PULSES

On Sunday, December 10th, 2023 at Kostabi World,Composers Concordance presents Adam Holzman 'Drones & Pulses,' a concert featuring the legendary keyboardist performing together with the acclaimed guitarists Jane Getter and Gene Pritsker, and the world-renowned bass trombonist David Taylor.

3
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

If Rochester’s gloomy late-autumn weather has got you down, prepare to be whisked away to the bright lights and teeming intrigue of Paris’ underground nightlife, and explore the Bohemian ideals of truth, beauty, freedom, and love; “Moulin Rouge” has landed at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League.

4
SYMPATHETIC MAGIC at Bridge Street Theatre Photo
SYMPATHETIC MAGIC at Bridge Street Theatre

Special Offer: A Neglected Classic Comes to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, NY

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey in Central New York The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Theatre444 (11/16-11/19)Tracker VIDEOS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Central New York The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (2/27-2/28)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
Hadestown in Central New York Hadestown
Landmark Theatre (4/16-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You