FUSELAGE and More Joins Syracuse Stage 26/27 Season

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Syracuse Stage has revealed additional programming for the 26/27 season, including free and ticketed community events for all ages: Family Day (October 24), a free open house with interactive activity stations, complimentary snacks, and a performance of the Children’s Tour production “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”; “Women+ on the Edge of Democracy” (October 29, 2026), a free evening of 10-minute plays from acclaimed women+ playwrights that respond to shared questions about the state of democracy in America; and “Fuselage” (April 30 – May 8, 2027), a new production presented by Syracuse Stage of Syracuse University alum Annie Lareau’s autobiographical play about her experience following the loss of her classmates and friends in the Pan Am 103 bombing.

Tickets for all events, including the previously announced 6-show subscription season starting with “Come From Away” on September 16, are available now. An additional Family Day will be announced at a later date for spring 2027.

DETAILS

“Women+ on the Edge of Democracy”

Presented by the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

In partnership with the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize

Thursday, October 29, 7 p.m., Sutton Pavilion at Syracuse Stage - Reserve FREE tickets here.

Women+ on the Edge of Democracy brings together 36 acclaimed women+ playwrights to create 10-minute plays that respond to shared questions about the state of democracy in America. These newly commissioned plays have been published as a free-to-perform anthology and brought to life through performances and readings in communities across the country. Together, these plays invite audiences to gather, reflect, and continue the conversation. This performance will run approximately 90 minutes.

Family Day

Saturday, October 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Syracuse Stage

Explore the world of theatre with interactive activity stations, complimentary snacks, and a free performance of the Children’s Tour “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” at 10 a.m. in the Archbold Theatre. Visit stations to learn how theatre is made, including sets, props, costumes, sound and lights and join Syracuse Stage staff on a building tour to experience the behind-the-scenes magic. This event is free but advance registration is recommended at SyracuseStage.org/familyday.

“Fuselage”

By Annie Lareau

Directed by Makaela Milburn

Presented by Syracuse Stage

April 30 – May 8, 2027 – Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage - Tickets starting at $15 are available here.

Actor, playwright and Syracuse University graduate Annie Lareau, along with Brenda Joyner and Peter Dylan O’Connor, explore her time surrounding the bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Instead of being on the flight with 35 of her classmates and close friends from Syracuse University as she intended, she was left behind in London.

With a mixture of humor and compassion, Annie's narrative of the budding lives of young artists is intertwined with voices from those in Lockerbie who tended to the crash, set against the ticking clock of prophetic nightmares and a terrorist plot. Her narrative is a love story to cherishing relationships in this fragile and unpredictable world, deeply connecting us to her journey through the bombing, the lonely debilitating grief, her brushes with overwhelming international media attention and the self-punishment she battled in the aftermath.

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