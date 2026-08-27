Video: COME FROM AWAY Boards Syracuse Stage with 'Welcome to the Rock'

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COME FROM AWAY is heading to Syracuse Stage, and the theatre has shared a video titled 'Welcome to the Rock,' named for the musical's opening number, ahead of the show's run.

COME FROM AWAY is based on the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, where thousands of airline passengers were stranded and taken in by residents in the days following the September 11 attacks. The Tony Award-winning musical comes from writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who built the show around interviews with the real passengers and townspeople involved.

Syracuse Stage's production is set to begin performances September 16 and run through October 11, opening the theatre's 26/27 subscription season. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the staging is directed by James Vásquez and co-produced with Indiana Repertory Theatre.

The theatre is promoting the run with a boarding-pass ticketing tie-in, playing on the show's airport and airplane setting. More on the production's arrival can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report, COME FROM AWAY to Open Syracuse Stage's 26/27 Season.

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