CIRCUS IN THE CITY to Transform Downtown Rochester for 15th Annual Fringe

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Organizers of the 2026 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival will rollout CIRCUS IN THE CITY tonight as the first-ever large-scale collection of outdoor circus performances in the Western New York, transforming downtown Rochester into a 'mini-Montreal' with eight circus companies. The event is FREE and takes place at Parcel 5 (5 – 10 p.m.) and Gibbs Street (5 – 9 p.m.) on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19. The festival runs through September 26.

Montreal is widely recognized as the world's circus capital, a title earned through its world-class troupes, year-round circus culture, and global influence on contemporary circus arts. Rochester Fringe will feature some of the best circus artists from across North America, including the acclaimed modern circus artists Flip Fabrique from Quebec, Canada and Aloft based in Chicago, IL, as well as Circus EVO, Big Teeth Collective, 3AM Theatre, Roc City Circus, The Rochester Juggling Club and FreezeFrame!, with special performances by LA-based Versa Style street dance artists.

“People will be amazed at what these contemporary circus artists are creating and performing at Fringe,” said Erica Fee, CEO & Festival Producer of the non-for-profit Fringe organization. “It's daring and thrilling and incredibly skilled, and would not be possible without the support of Empire State Development and I LOVE NY.”

Empire State Development is the New York State agency responsible for promoting tourism, attracting investment, and supporting economic growth. One of its flagship programs is I LOVE NY, which markets the state's attractions, events, and travel opportunities to domestic and international audiences.

Rochester Fringe has become one of the largest, most successful, and most prominent fringe festivals in the nation, the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festivals in New York State, and one of the region's most anticipated festivals each year. In addition to CIRCUS IN THE CITY events this weekend, the 2026 Fringe will feature 715 performances of 297 productions at 45 venue locations in just 12 days, including returning favorites, festival debuts and major U.S. premieres of Children's, Comedy, Dance, Multidisciplinary & Circus, Music, Spoken Word, Theatre, and Visual Arts & Film.

CIRCUS IN THE CITY at Fringe includes an all-star lineup of performances, including: the world-renowned artists from FLIP Fabrique direct from Quebec City, performing their contemporary circus show SUMMER BREAK. Audiences will enjoy an acrobatic feat where six artists explore eight ordinary ladders to build towers, cranes and bridges with THE PIECES by Aloft. Big Teeth Collective presents the physical theater piece, FLOTSAM & JETSAM, which includes a duo trapeze act with partner acrobatics on an outdoor swinging trapeze rig. Circus EVO will offer LOST TO ME with a Chinese pole performance and live musicians, and festival-goers can enjoy 3AM Theatre as they bring unforgettable performances of hand balancing, contortion archery, acro juggling, tightwire, and original music. Highly skilled pop-up performances by Versa Style will include high energy Whacking, Popping and House.

The main events will be supported by local circus performers from Roc City Circus, Rochester Juggling Club and FreezeFrame! CIRCUS IN THE CITY will include free outdoor events, circus arts, street theater, and food and beverages from onsite food trucks and Fringe bars.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 15 Hrs 58 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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