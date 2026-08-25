COME FROM AWAY to Open Syracuse Stage's 26/27 Season

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Syracuse Stage will begin the 26/27 subscription season with “Come From Away,” an inspirational, crowd-pleasing musical about community, connection and simple acts of kindness. The award-winning show from writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein debuted on Broadway in 2017 and has since become an international hit. The new Syracuse Stage production, directed by James Vásquez and co-produced with Indiana Repertory Theatre, runs September 16 through October 11, 2026 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St, Syracuse, N.Y.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to Gander Airport after U.S. airspace was indefinitely closed, stranding 7,000 international travelers and immediately doubling the population of the tiny, isolated island. Gander's townspeople quickly respond with heroic hospitality, inviting the beleaguered travelers into their bars, their homes and their hearts. “Come From Away” was inspired by real life interviews from both native Newfoundlanders and beleaguered passengers, recounting how they broke bread, raised glasses and cared for one another during the extraordinary circumstances of the moment.

Sankoff and Hein's Tony and Grammy-nominated songs provide the backbeat to this true story with high energy rock, rowdy folk and rousing Celtic-inspired tunes. In his review of the original Broadway production, New York Times critic Ben Brantley dared theatregoers to try and resist the infectious musical charms of “Come From Away,” which he called a “big bearhug” of a show.

On Tuesday, September 22, Syracuse Stage will honor the everyday heroes of Central New York with First Responder's Night. Members of the law enforcement, emergency medical and fire services and their families are invited to attend the 7:30 p.m. performance of “Come From Away” free-of-charge. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a trivia event hosted by Josh Amidon and complimentary snacks. A talkback with the cast of “Come From Away” will be held after the performance. First responders can call the Box Office at 315-443-3275 for tickets and to register for trivia.

Additional Special Events and Accessibility Options

Pay-What-You-Will Performances: September 16 — October 11

A limited number of tickets are available for the first Wednesday preview through the first Sunday performance of each production, while supplies last. Tickets are available starting at 10 AM on the day of each “Pay-What-You-Will” performance and can be booked in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office or by phone on the desired performance day. Limit four per person.

Prologue: September 20 + 26 at 1 p.m. and October 1 at 6:30 p.m.

A pre-show discussion with Syracuse Stage artistic staff that will bring audiences deeper into the world of “Come From Away.” Prologues are free for ticketholders.

Trivia: September 22 at 6 p.m.

Go head-to-head with other Syracuse Stage patrons and compete for fun prizes during a friendly game hosted by guest host Josh Amidon. Complimentary light fare will be served (while supplies last). Trivia is free for ticketholders. Limited spaces available, registration is recommended.

Talkback: September 22 and October 2

Immediately following the 7:30 p.m. performance, bring your questions to a Q&A with the cast of “Come From Away.” Talkbacks are free for ticketholders.

Wednesday@1 Lecture: September 23 at 1 p.m.

Join us for an insightful pre-show lecture from a distinguished guest speaker. The lecture is free for ticketholders.

Happy Hour: September 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy discounts at the bar and complimentary light snacks (while supplies last).

ASL Interpreted Performance: September 26 at 2 p.m.

Audio Described Performance: October 3 at 2 p.m.

For patrons with visual impairment. A trained staff member will describe the action taking place onstage through a dedicated headset. Pre-show set description begins at 1:30 p.m.

Open Caption Performance: October 4 at 2 p.m. and October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sensory Friendly Performance: October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sensory Friendly performances provide a welcoming environment that lets all patrons enjoy themselves freely without judgment or inhibition.

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