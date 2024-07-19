Experiential Christmas Festival Comes to the Northwell Park at UBS Arena This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great American Media is set to create what is anticipated to be the largest and most immersive Christmas experience in the country in partnership with UBS Arena & New York Islanders and CandyRock Entertainment. Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena, New York, officially opens its doors daily beginning November 20- January 5.

With holiday movie World Premieres, traditional lighting of the Christmas tree nightly, TikTok-worthy holiday experiences throughout, celebrity meet & greets, ice skating, Santa’s Crafting Village, and live entertainment, the inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival is an experience for the entire family. With UBS Arena located within the heart of historic Belmont Park, The Northwell Park at UBS Arena offers year-round activities and activations during UBS Arena events and the New York Islanders' season within a 155,800 square foot outdoor experience. This seasonal celebration adds another dimension to the venue's growing reputation as the premier entertainment destination in the New York metropolitan area and will be produced by the creative team at CandyRock Entertainment.

“Over the past decade, my team and I have envisioned a Christmas Festival that will attract people from far and wide and offer fans a chance to meet the stars of our movies and immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind festive experience,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. “Between Islanders Ownership, who have an unparalleled commitment to the guest experience at UBS Arena, our Chief Creative Officer Candace Cameron Bure and her team at CandyRock Entertainment, and our terrific roster of talent, this partnership is poised to deliver the nation's premier holiday event, not just this year, but for many seasons to come."

To learn more and stay connected on the latest NEWS, TICKETS, VIP PACKAGES, talent appearances, and additional information on this one-of-a-kind festival, go to www.greatamericanchristmasfestival.com

“We are thrilled to partner with Great American Media to bring the Great American Family Christmas Festival to The Northwell Park at UBS Arena,” said New York Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. “This is a fantastic opportunity to create a magical holiday tradition for Islanders fans and all families throughout the New York metropolitan area. The Festival will be a wonderful addition to our existing entertainment offerings and further solidify UBS Arena as a year-round destination for fun and excitement.”

“We all look forward to the holidays as a time to be together with our families and make new memories,” said CandyRock Entertainment CEO Candace Cameron Bure. “And it is what this Christmas Festival is all about. We’re so happy to give families a new opportunity to experience joy, play together, and celebrate this season.”





