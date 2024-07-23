English Pop Rockers Iona Sky To Make U.S. Debut As Part Of Rotation Records & Rotation Productions Summer Music Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rotation Records, along with its sister company Rotation Productions, are hosting acclaimed English indie pop-rock band Iona Sky for their highly-anticipated U.S. debut. The Cambridgeshire-based group will perform a series of shows along the East Coast this August in support of their successful 2024 EP Homeschooled.

The routing kicks off Friday, August 2 at Skippack, PA's hottest new outdoor venue the Stray Dog Tavern and hits both The Bitter End and Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on Saturday, August 3, and the Seaport Pier in North Wildwood, NJ on Sunday, August 4, before culminating at the legendary Bridgeport Ribhouse in Bridgeport, PA on Monday, August 5.

During these exclusive performances, the band will perform songs from the critically-acclaimed EP that has been described as "crafted with heartfelt lyricism and irresistible beats" and featuring "anthemic sing-alongs and dreamy melodies" (Voice Magazine, April 2024). Signature tracks include such hits as "Locked the Door," "Shiver," and "Never Be the Same Again," which was featured on international radio, including BBC Radio One. Thanks to the EP's early success, the group has amassed nearly nine thousand monthly listeners on Spotify since their formation just one year ago.

Featuring Lead Vocalist Anna-Sophia Henry, Vocalist/Guitarist/Keyboardist James Malone, Lead Guitarist Simon Jupp, Bassist Matt Worthington, and Drummer Scott Wilson, Iona Sky produces traditional storytelling with an indie-pop sound based on guitar riffs and dreamy melodies. The band recently finished a UK/Ireland tour and performed in several U.K. festivals this summer (i.e. Equinox, Strawberry Fair, St. Ives Music Festival).

Official Iona Sky show dates are as follows:

*All dates subject to change.

August 2 Stray Dog Tavern Skippack, PA

August 3 The Bitter End New York City, NY (10 PM ET)

August 3 Rockwood Music Hall New York City, NY

August 4 Seaport Pier North Wildwood, NJ

August Bridgeport Ribhouse Bridgeport, PA

For information about shows, visit: https://ionasky.band/live/

Comments

