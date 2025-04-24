ELGAR'S FRIENDS & RAVEL AT 150 to Close Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra and Andre Raphel, Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor will present a Season Finale concert, Elgar's Friends & Ravel at 150. The program celebrates the 150th Anniversary of French composer Maurice Ravel's birth, by traveling through a world of fairytales with his magical Mother Goose Suite.

The program also features composer John Adams' exhilarating Short Ride in a Fast Machine and Edward Elgar's beloved Enigma Variations, a tribute to the composer's friends. The season finale concert will take place in Seeger Theater at Beacon High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

Raphel said of the program, “Celebrating this historic season with the music of Ravel, Shostakovich, John Adams, and Elgar is a natural fit. As such, the HVSO not only celebrates Ravel's musical history with orchestras worldwide, but also looks forward through the music of Adams.”



As part of this concert, the HVSO presents cellist William Suh, 2023 winner of the HVSO String Competition. Mr. Suh, recipient of numerous prizes and awards, holds degrees from New England Conservatory, Yale University, and is an Artist Diploma candidate at the Juilliard School. He will perform Shostakovich's evocative Cello Concerto No.1.

Tickets are available at the door and on the HVSO website: www.hudsonvalleysymphony.org. Reduced prices are offered for seniors and students and children under five are welcome free of charge. All are invited to attend the exciting finale concert of the HVSO's Season of Renewal!

The concert on Saturday, May 10th, will take place at Seeger Theatre (101 Matteawan Rd, Beacon, NY) at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:45 pm.

Comments