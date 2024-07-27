Cortland Repertory to Present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST As Final Show In Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cortland Repertory Theatre will close their 53rd summer season with a three-week run of the popular musical “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”. This production will run from July 31 - August 17 at the Little York Pavilion, with evening performances at 7:30 PM. Matinees at 2:00 PM are available on August 2, 6, 7, 11, and 14. This exciting and heartwarming show boasts music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton. The original Broadway production was directed by Robert Jess Roth, and was originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. The original music supervision and new arrangements are by Michael Kosarin, with dance music arrangements by Glen Kelly and orchestrations by Danny Troob.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional online charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. A 4% technology fee is added for all credit/debit card sales. As an incentive, this fee will be waived if paid by cash, check or gift card. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble. Adult tickets range between $38.00 - $42.00. Youth tickets (22 and under) are available for $25.00 each, or as a Youth Flex Pass, which contains two tickets for $40.00. CRT also offers an Educators Discount night on Thursday, August 1 for active teachers, faculty and school staff who may purchase two tickets for $60.00. Saturday, August 3 is “40-Below Date Night”, when individuals between the ages of 18 – 40 may purchase two tickets for $50.00. Also, a limited number of side seats, if still available, may be purchased for $10.00 on Opening Night, July 31. These tickets will be sold starting at 4:30PM, the day of performance only and must be purchased by cash in person at the CRT Box Office, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland.

A “tale as old as time”, and based on the Academy Award-winning film, this stage adaptation includes all the wonderful songs and characters that made the movie so popular. The story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out - if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. The wonderful score includes the songs “Be Our Guest”, “Belle”, “Gaston”, and of course the title song.

“Disney's Beauty and the Beast” is directed and choreographed by Barbara Hartwig, whose work at CRT was previously seen in the choreography for CRT's “West Side Story”. Hartwig also directed and choreographed CRT's award-winning production of “Cats” in 2012. Canaan Harris returns to his seventh CRT show, having previously music directed “Kiss Me Kate”, and played in the pit bands of six others. Stage Manager Claire Young finishes her summer work with this production, and CRT Production Manager Eric Behnke will also design the lighting plot. Other designers include Mia Irwin (scenic), Jimmy Johansmeyer (costumes), Kyle Jensen (sound) and Elizabeth Reaves (properties). Mackenzie Seewagen is Assistant Stage Manager, and Sarah Liffick is Technical Director.

Playing the Disney princess role of Belle, CRT welcomes back Molly Bremer, who was previously seen as Eliza in “My Fair Lady” earlier this summer. Also being welcomed back, as the Beast, is former CRT Performing Intern from the 2019 summer, Steven Martella, who appeared in “Legally Blonde”, “Mamma Mia!”, and “The House at Pooh Corner”. Also a former CRT Performing Intern from last year, Trevor Shingler returns to play Gaston, with Henry Howland making his CRT debut as LeFou. Homer resident actor Kim Hubbard, previously seen in CRT's “Shipwrecked”, “Cats” and “Brigadoon”, will play Belle's father Maurice. Barbara Bayes, seen in CRT's “The Cake” and “Always a Bridesmaid” will play Mrs. Potts, with current Performing Interns Eli Vanderkolk as Lumiere, Alyssa Beaulieu as Babette and Thomas Locke as Cogsworth. Local young actor David Downey Ford will play Chip, and another Cortland local, Rachel Fry will play Madame La Grande Bouche. Rounding out the ensemble will be Performing Interns Matthew Dodaro, Maxwell Bass, Jaiden Leo Riley, Gillian Stoltz, Madison Winkler and Ally Wolfe. CRT notes that Mr. Dodaro will play the role of the Beast for the three performances on August 2 and 3. Musicians for this production include Benjamin Coddington (keyboards 2), Jonathan Fleischman (violin), Ava Gestwick (reeds), John Oliver (bass) and Micah Neiss (drums and percussion).

CRT offers a “Friday Night Talk Back” after the evening performance on August 2, at which a Q & A session with the actors and technicians will be held. Tickets are also available for CRT's “Sounds of Music” concert series to be held on every Wednesday in September, including “Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters”, “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King”, “Jefferson McDonald's Great Balls of Fire” and “How Sweet It Is: Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor”. Visit www.CortlandRep.org for exact times, dates, and additional information.

