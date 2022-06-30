Cortland Rep Presents a Variety of Children's Theatre Productions in July

As part of their 50th Anniversary celebration, Cortland Repertory Theatre is presenting a variety of children's shows during July. CRT welcomes to Cortland the Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national touring company based in Asheville, North Carolina. These unique 2-actor productions are entertaining and educational for kids as well as adults. With a mission to challenge, engage and delight audiences all over the world, Bright Star has performed for audiences large and small from Seattle to Manhattan to Moscow.

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is scheduled for Friday, July 8 at 10:00 AM. In this unique adaptation, hilarious duo Lenny and Mabel - "The Greatest Actors in the World!" - provide an inspiring version of Hans Christian Anderson's classic story. The tale follows the adventures of a mermaid who wishes to become human and win the heart of a human prince. This surprising story of love and loss explores the difficulty of being yourself in unfamiliar waters (and is quite a bit different from the popular movie versions!)

Treasure Island

Treasure Island is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 at 10:00 AM. Robert Louis Stevenson's tale of "buccaneers and buried gold" is the classic conflict of good versus evil. This quintessential literary adventure classic, the story of Long John, Doc Livesey and the lad Jim has captivated audiences for over 100 years, and in this version, a versatile cast of two actors performs this unique version of a tale of treasure, pirates and ocean adventures.

The Little Mermaid

Later in July, an encore performance of The Little Mermaid is offered on Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 AM. Also, Upcycled Cinderella is presented on Friday, July 29 at 10:00AM. In this fun adaptation, when the scheduled performers fail to arrive for the day's performance, the janitors "Dustmop" and "Binny" decide to take over and create a hilarious take on the classic fairy tale. One of Bright Star's most popular shows, Upcycled Cinderella shows that, with a little creativity and ingenuity, you can make the most of any situation.

All performances will be held at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble. Tickets at $5.00 per person (kids under 2 are free) and may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, at the Pavilion.

Tickets are also available for CRT's final mainstage summer production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, which runs from August 3 - 20. Visit www.cortlandrep.org for more information.