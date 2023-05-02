Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Classic Comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes Home To Kesselring On 55th Anniversary

They are dedicating the performances to Kesselring and to the late Western Door board member Bob Priest.

May. 02, 2023  

Classic Comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes Home To Kesselring On 55th Anniversary

Honoring the 55th anniversary of playwright Joseph Kesselring's passing and burial in Lewiston, the Western Door Playhouse will host his most popular play, Arsenic and Old Lace, at 7:30 p.m. May 12, 13, 19, and 20, and at 2:30 p.m. May 14 and 21 at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center (NACC) 1201 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls.

Three animated actors at the Lewiston gravesite of Kesselring, from left, are Linda Silvestri as serial killer Abby Brewster, Sam Granieri as drunken Dr. Einstein, and Jack Agugliaro as weary Police Lt. Rooney. They are dedicating the performances to Kesselring and to the late Western Door board member Bob Priest.

Riverdale Cemetery manager Kathy Scott captured this live "action" photo during a recent, outdoor mock "dress rehearsal." Lewiston was significant in Kesselring's life--he resided many years at Dr. Seymour Scovell's Old Hill mansion (now Artpark's grounds) near Scovell's eccentric granddaughters, the Starkweathers.

The Starkweather sisters served as just part of his inspiration for the Brewster family craziness, along with convicted Windsor, Connecticut elderly home murderer Amy Archer-Gilligan, who died in 1962 in an insane asylum.



Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance Series Photo
Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance Series
The series features stars of both the Mac-Haydn and Broadway, including George Dvorsky ('The Scarlet Pimpernel,' 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,' 'Passion') and Elizabeth Ward Land ('Amazing Grace,' 'Memphis,' 'The Scarlet Pimpernel').
ROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatres Second Se Photo
ROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatre's Second Season
Following the success of their inaugural season, Rochester, New York's newest and fastest-growing theater collective, The Company Theatre, has announced the line-up for its upcoming 2023-24 season, which will include five mainstage productions and additional partnerships and special performances.
Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of Burlesque Photo
Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of Burlesque
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown hosts a new production from Cortland's own Bees Knees Burlesque Academy titled “Who Framed Jessica Rabbit?” This adult-only (ages 18 and up) performance will be held at CRT Downtown
Pendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And Passes Photo
Pendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And Passes
The over-forty-year company has officially released performances and dates for its exciting Summer Festival lineup with discount flex passes on sale thru May 15th only with single tickets on sale after that.

More Hot Stories For You


Classic Comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes Home To Kesselring On 55th AnniversaryClassic Comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes Home To Kesselring On 55th Anniversary
May 2, 2023

Honoring the 55th anniversary of playwright Joseph Kesselring's passing and burial in Lewiston, the Western Door Playhouse will host his most popular play, Arsenic and Old Lace, at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center.
Mac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance SeriesMac-Haydn Theatre Announces 2023 Limited Performance Series
May 2, 2023

The series features stars of both the Mac-Haydn and Broadway, including George Dvorsky ('The Scarlet Pimpernel,' 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,' 'Passion') and Elizabeth Ward Land ('Amazing Grace,' 'Memphis,' 'The Scarlet Pimpernel').
ROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatre's Second SeasonROMEO & JULIET, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More Set For The Company Theatre's Second Season
May 2, 2023

Following the success of their inaugural season, Rochester, New York's newest and fastest-growing theater collective, The Company Theatre, has announced the line-up for its upcoming 2023-24 season, which will include five mainstage productions and additional partnerships and special performances.
Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of BurlesqueCortland Rep Downtown Hosts Bees Knees Academy Night Of Burlesque
May 2, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown hosts a new production from Cortland's own Bees Knees Burlesque Academy titled “Who Framed Jessica Rabbit?” This adult-only (ages 18 and up) performance will be held at CRT Downtown
Pendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And PassesPendragon Releases Summer Festival Lineup And Passes
May 1, 2023

The over-forty-year company has officially released performances and dates for its exciting Summer Festival lineup with discount flex passes on sale thru May 15th only with single tickets on sale after that.
share