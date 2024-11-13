CINDERELLA is Coming to Syracuse Stage This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Syracuse Stage will continue the 24/25 season with “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella,” the wondrous musical from theatre's most iconic songwriting duo. Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, the production is directed by Melissa Rain Anderson (“A Christmas Carol,” “Disney's The Little Mermaid”), with music direction by Brian Cimmet and choreography by Jessica Chen. “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” will run Nov. 22 to Jan. 5, 2025, in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY.

“This year, we invite everyone to make Syracuse Stage a part of your holiday celebration,” said artistic director Robert Hupp. “Stage's production of ‘Cinderella' is a magical treat for the young and the young at heart. We're eager to share our new production with Central New York; we promise you'll make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Originally premiering as a live television program in 1957 with Julie Andrews in the title role, “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” is a magical celebration that proves dreams come true, if only we dare to wish. This “enchanted” version of the beloved musical is based on the 1997 television film, featuring Brandy as the would-be princess and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, and boasts a cast of 30 spectacular performers made up of Broadway veterans, professional actors from around the country and students from the Syracuse University Department of Drama.

“This version of ‘Cinderella' is absolutely joyous and feels fresh and accessible for a modern audience of all ages,” said director Melissa Rain Anderson. “The heart of the story centers on the possibility of making a dream come true and the will to do something incredible with it. This classic fairytale charms with enchanted animals, soaring love songs and hilarious characters to entertain. Come see how we transform a plain pumpkin into a glimmering carriage and dancing mice into four regal horses with magical surprises along the way.”

Returning to Syracuse Stage after appearing in last season's “A Christmas Carol,” department of drama junior Madison Manning plays the title role in this fantastical and dazzling storybook come-to-life. The cast also features Trisha Jeffrey as Fairy Godmother, Darell Morris Jr. as Prince Christopher, Ann Arvia as Stepmother, David Lowenstein (“A Christmas Carol,” “Disney's The Little Mermaid”) as King Maximillian, Celia Madeoy (“Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” “Elf the Musical”) as Queen Constantina, Blake Segal (“Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” “Our Town”) as Lionel, and department of drama seniors Sydney Carmona, Adeera Harris and Zach Asnis as Joy, Grace and Charles the Cat.

The design team for “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” features many names familiar to Syracuse Stage audiences, including sets by Kimberly Powers (“A Christmas Carol,” “Disney's The Little Mermaid”), costumes by Ryan J. Moller (“Matilda The Musical”), wigs by Bobbie Zlotnik (“Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” “Tender Rain”), lighting by Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz (“A Christmas Carol,” “Disney's The Little Mermaid”), sound by Syracuse Stage resident sound designer Jacqueline R Herter and projections by David Murakami.

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office. Pay-What-You-Will performances for “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” are Nov. 22 – Dec. 1 inclusive; Prologue conversations, three pre-show discussions that take place one-hour before curtain on Dec. 1, 7 and 19; the Post-show Talkback will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15 after the 7:30 performance. Syracuse Stage has its open-captioned performances scheduled for Dec. 4, 15 and Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m., as well as an audio-described performance on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. The Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performance of “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.

Syracuse Stage is also adding Trivia Night, a new event for the 24/25 season. Free for ticket holders, Trivia Night invites audiences to go head-to-head for a chance to win exciting Syracuse Stage prizes, in a friendly competition hosted by “Jeopardy!” champion Dillon Hupp. Trivia Night for “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are required to participate. Pre-registration at Syracusestage.org is recommended.

And for the youngest audience members, Syracuse Stage is hosting Cinderella's Royal Ball, a pre-show event hosted by Royal Promise Productions on Dec. 13, 14 and Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. Join Cinderella's friends for a magic-filled evening of dancing and hot chocolate and capture all the memories with a meet and greet and photo op with the princesses before you enjoy the show. Recommended for ages 12 and under. Adult supervision required. Spots are limited. Tickets are $25 and available. Only children participating in the event need to purchase a ticket.

Support for the 24/25 season includes season sponsors the Slutzker Family Foundation, the Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation and Advance Media New York. The community partner for “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella” is the Food Bank of Central New York.

