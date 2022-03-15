Blue Point Brewing Co. Presents GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL Celebrating Its 14th Anniversary

After an almost two-year hiatus, the Great South Bay Music Festival presented by Blue Point Brewing Co. has announced that they are back and bigger than ever. The four-day music and arts festival is set to return to the picturesque waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village from Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10, 2022. Tickets are available to purchase now at www.greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

To celebrate their 14th anniversary, the festival will feature over 55 performers on three stages, spanning classic and contemporary rock, blues, indie, jam, pop, Americana, country, reggae, and funk genres. The fest boasts multiple craft beer and wine tents, an artisan and craft market, and food court offering a diverse gourmet menu of funky and healthy fare.

The fest is well known for presenting four very different days of music, with an eclectic lineup of headline artists performing alongside cutting-edge rising stars. Kicking off the festival on the main stage on Thursday, July 7, indie-rockers Grouplove and Manchester Orchestra will Co-Headline, and Long Island's own Bayside will support (10 performers on two stages).

Headlining Friday, July 8, is California reggae band and touring juggernaut: Rebelution. The revolutionary and legendary Steel Pulse supports, along with Sublime Tribute: Badfish, punk-reggae band Bumpin Uglies and emerging LI hometown boys, reggae-rockers: Oogee Wawa (15 performers on 3 stages).

Saturday at the festival is typically "Jam Day", but 2022 brings the most eclectic and diverse lineup to date. Headlining the main stage is one of the Grateful Dead's most proud and popular tributes: Joe Russo's Almost Dead. Also, returning, one of the pre-eminent progressive rock bands on the scene today, moe., plus New Orleans funk, jazz and "impossible to categorize": Galactic. Lastly, also returning to our main stage is Long Island phenom guitarist Brandon "Taz" Niederauer who has shared the stage with Gregg Allman, Gary Clarke Jr., Warren Haynes, Lady Gaga, and so many more, plus the Weight Band and jam-rockers: Aqueous (19 performers on 3 stages).

Great South Bay will close Sunday with what critics have called "The best show on the road today": The Tedeschi Trucks Band and the "Wheels of Soul" Tour, featuring the full 13pc. Tedeschi Trucks Band, playing a rocking two-hour set, in their only metro NY Summer appearance. Also, appearing on the Main Stage will be Americana-Heartland Rockers: Los Lobos, plus, Nashville singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist: Gabe Dixon and his Band (14 performers on 3 stages).

SQUONK: Commissioned by The Kennedy Center: Squonk - "Hand To Hand":

How do we explain two giant moving puppet hands, each the size of a house, with music that blows that roof completely off? Audience members, children and adults grabbing the rigging and controlling the hands and fingers. SQUONK will only be performing in Metro NY at the Great South Bay Music Fest. If you have children, (or not...) do not miss this show. Two shows daily, Saturday & Sunday.

Emerging Local Artists:

Supporting and presenting original emerging artists has always been a given for the Great South Bay Music Festival. This year the festival is pleased to present over 30 amazing, talented original artists, that we are excited to give stage time, and lay on our music loving attendees, as well as some that are GSB Fest regulars, that our attendees look forward to seeing and hearing each year. Some new talented original artists to keep on your radar this year include: The Robinson Treacher Band, Quarter Horse, Whatever We Are, Aubrey Haddard, Oogee Wawa, Zuli Jr., Scared 20, and a very young Samsara.

Philanthropy:

Great South Bay is a proud part of the LI Community and is committed to doing all we can to support our less fortunate Long Island brothers and sisters.

Great South Bay will continue to donate $1 from every ticket sold, to the GSB-Stony Brook Cancer Center Fund. To date, the fest has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for the cancer center.

Ticket price includes all concerts and entertainment. Food & beverages not included.

Children ten and under are free.

Festival Times:

Thursday, July 7: Doors are at 3:00 pm, till 10pm.

Friday, July 8: Doors are at 3:00PM, till 11pm,

Saturday July 9: Doors are at 1:00pm, till 11pm,

Sunday July 10: Doors are at 2:00pm till 10pm.

Shorefront Park is located just a few miles south of LIE, exit 63S.