Applications Open For Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Summer Residencies

Applications are open to all musical theatre writers for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's summer residencies. Nine teams will be hosted for nine consecutive weeks in the Hudson Valley between June 25 and August 27. Each writing team will have a private retreat to focus solely on writing their musical for one week.

There is no fee for applications received by February 13 at 6:00pm EST and a fee of $30 for the final application deadline of February 27 at 6:00pm EST. All details and the online application can be found at www.rhinebeckwriters.org.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat relies 100% on donations to cover all the writers' costs, including their home, food, air travel up to $750, and a $550 stipend for each writer. This year, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat received its highest award ever from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), totaling $49,500 per year for three years. For the sixth consecutive year, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has also been recommended for a $10,000 Award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Additionally, funding comes from The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, The Noël Coward Foundation, and hundreds of individual donors. The NEA and NYSCA grants will support both the summer residencies and Triple R (2 Readings and a Residency). With the increased gift from NYSCA, artists will receive higher stipends and the number of writing teams awarded with residencies are increasing from eight last year to nine this year.

Kathy Evans, Founding Executive Director of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat said, "What a thrill to begin our application process knowing we have substantial support from NYSCA and the NEA, in addition to all our wonderful donors who believe in supporting musical theatre writers and the creation of their musicals. We are honored to play a part in bringing more musicals to life with diverse stories and artists."

Governor Kathy Hochul said, "As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year's historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future."

NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said, "We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as Rhinebeck Writers Retreat are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state."

Since its creation in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has supported over 200 musical theatre writers. In the past year, four musicals developed at Rhinebeck received world premieres across the country: A.D. 16, by Bekah Brunstetter and Cinco Paul at Olney Theatre Center (MD); BHANGIN' IT, by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott at La Jolla Playhouse (CA); NOIR by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik at The Alley Theatre (TX); and THE TATTOOED LADY, by Erin Courtney and Max Vernon at Philadelphia Theatre Company (PA).

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat supports musical theatre writers with weeklong residencies in the Hudson Valley. Plus, Triple R gives one team 2 readings and a residency to compress development of their musical into a shorter time-frame. Musicals developed in Rhinebeck had productions at The Public Theater, Barrington Stage, Playwrights Horizons, La Jolla Playhouse, Philadelphia Theatre Company, and Paper Mill Playhouse. All costs are covered by contributions, including an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, The New York State Council on the Arts, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, Concord Theatricals, The Noël Coward Foundation and The Wilke Family Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong, Rick Farrar and Jeff Zadroga, Molly McEneny, Liz and Bill Mills, Steve and Paula Reynolds, and Alex Robertson. www.rhinebeckwriters.org



NYSCA preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. The Council upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, NYSCA is awarding record funding in Fiscal Year 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts.

NYSCA further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.