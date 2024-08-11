2024 Hudson Jazz Festival Announces Complete Line-up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House has announced the complete lineup of the 2024 Hudson Jazz Festival (October 4-6). Taking place during the stunning autumn season throughout the bucolic town of Hudson in Upstate New York, this year's Festival celebrates several firsts: a free outdoor block party launching the start of the Festival; a city-wide expansion to several different venues; and a shift from Winter to Fall to take advantage of the region's famous leaf-peeping season. Having grown in both size and reputation since it first began in 2018, this seventh annual Hudson Jazz Festival presents world class headliners with wide-ranging musical influences and styles in a celebration of music, art, and community.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase not just some of the most exciting jazz artists of today, but the unique beauty of our region during the spectacular fall season,” says Hudson Hall Executive Director Tambra Dillon.

The 2024 Hudson Jazz Festival mainstage lineup at Hudson Hall features “performers that delight audiences with their ability to effortlessly integrate tradition, innovation, and fun!” says Festival Curator Cat Henry.

Cameroonian-American vocalist and two-time Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition finalist Ekep Nkwelle kicks off the festival with an evening dedicated to the indomitable spirit of Ella Fitzgerald; Downbeat magazine's “25 for The Future” trumpeter Riley Mulherkar headlines the Saturday evening slot; and jazz pianist and “master of melody” (Downbeat) Ethan Iverson closes out the mainstage on Sunday afternoon with his “truly remarkable” trio (Jazzwise). Media personality and host of the popular jazz podcast Artimacy, Keanna Faircloth, joins the festival as host.

New for 2024, the Hudson Jazz Festival expands city-wide with the addition of three new festival venues. Hudson brewery and taphouse Return Brewing hosts the Hudson Jazz Festival Opening Night Party with live music by Phat, Incorporated (Oct 4), jazz pianist Jesse Fischer at the The Half Moon (Oct 5), while Wayne Tucker and the Bad Mothas offers festival goers a chance to wind down their weekend in style at Kitty's Backyard (Oct 6). The festival vibe permeates throughout town all weekend thanks to popup performances by Bard College Jazz musicians and local jazz artists.

Also new for 2024, the festival begins with a free Community Day on Saturday, September 28. The day includes an outdoor block party, an art exhibition in Hudson Hall's first floor galleries, and Melanie Charles' Make Jazz Trill Again (MJTA): Trill Mega Jam. Vocalist/flutist Charles leads a high-energy set featuring an all-star ensemble.Cat Henry adds, “Melanie Charles is an artist that ‘takes us on a journey that embodies the soul of jazz' (NPR) and a central figure in a vibrant musical community made up of loving, talented, and innovative musicians, poets, DJs, and artists.” Following the set, audiences are invited to participate in a community jam session.

Hudson-based artist Reginald Madison curates the 2024 Hudson Jazz Festival visual arts exhibition at Hudson Hall, opening at Community Day (Sep 28) with an artists reception. Titled Between the Cracks, the exhibition features his own work alongside Hudson Valley artists Nchota Badila, Lyle Ashton Harris, Francine Hunter McGivern, Shanekia McIntosh, Sedat Pakay (1945-2016), Rando, Kianja Strobert, and Lenox, MA-based artist Jim Youngerman.

HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL COMMUNITY DAY, Sep 28

Sponsored by Chronogram

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Where: Hudson Hall & Outdoors at City Hall Place

Tickets: Free; reservations recommended. To reserve your spot or for more information, visit HudsonHall.org or by phone at (518) 822-1438.

Kickstart the Festival with a Hudson Hall Community Day! Bring your friends, neighbors, kids, and lovers and kick back at a block party on City Hall Place with BBQ by Chef Cleveland Samuels and music by Kuumba Dance & Drum, wander through the opening of a new exhibition in Hudson Hall's first floor galleries, and join a free, all-ages jam session with the Make Jazz Trill Again (MJTA): Trill Mega Jam.

2:00pm (City Hall Place - next to Hudson Hall):

Community Drum Circle with Kuumba Dance & Drum

BBQ by Chef Cleveland Samuels to support the AME Zion Church

3:00pm (Hudson Hall Performance Hall):

Make Jazz Trill Again: Trill Mega Jam

Grab your instruments and join the the Make Jazz Trill Again (MJTA): Trill Mega Jam – a high-energy, improvisation-centered jam session with an all-star house band led by Melanie Charles on vocals and flute, with Yunie Mojica on vocals and sax, Zacchae'us Paul on keys and key bass, Jerome Jennings on drums, Malik Kiyoshi McLaurine on upright, and E Bass and DJ OOOChild on the turntables.

MJTA is a movement for the people, by the people. Musicians and music lovers of all backgrounds and skill levels are welcome!

4:30pm (Hudson Hall First Floor Galleries):

Between the Cracks: Exhibition Opening Reception with the Artists, music by DJ Fulathela

Curated by Reginald Madison; featuring Nchota Badila, Lyle Ashton Harris, Francine Hunter McGivern, Shanekia McIntosh, Sedat Pakay (1945-2016), Rando, Kianja Strobert, and Jim Youngerman.

HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL LINEUP, Oct 4-6

hosted by media personality Keanna Faircloth

When: Friday-Sunday, October 4-6, 2024, times vary

Where: Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House, 327 Warren Street, Hudson; Return Brewing, 725 State Street, Hudson; The Half Moon, 48 South Front Street, Hudson; Kitty's Backyard, 60 South Front Street, Hudson, NY.

Tickets: Festival passes, single tickets, and more information at HudsonHall.org or

by phone at (518) 822-1438.

“This woman will win GRAMMYs” – Der Bund on Ekep Nkwelle

Lady Ella. The First Lady of Song. The Queen of Jazz. For more than half a century, Ella Fitzgerald was jazz royalty. But few know the immense challenges she faced on her road to success, or that it once led to a girls reformatory school in Hudson, New York.

At only 24 years old, Cameroonian-American vocalist Ekep Nkwelle is just a few years older than Ella was when she became a household name. Like Ella, Ekep is forging her own path to success – from the vibrant streets of Washington, DC to the heart of New York City's jazz scene, Ekep's extraordinary talent has earned her a prestigious Juilliard Career Advancement Grant and a reputation as Jazz at Lincoln Center's latest rising star.

In an exclusive Hudson Jazz Festival performance, Ekep Nkwelle channels Ella Fitzgerald's indomitable spirit with an evening of song drawing from her own material and the timeless tunes of the Great American Songbook.

Friday, October 4 at 9pm



HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL OPENING NIGHT PARTY

Featuring PHAT, INCORPORATED

Return Brewing (725 State Street, Hudson)

Let's party! Come celebrate the opening of the 2024 Hudson Jazz Festival with local brews and live jazz funk courtesy of Phat, Incorporated.

Saturday, October 5 at 7pm

Riley Mulherkar, trumpet

Chris Pattishall, piano

Barry Stephenson, bass

Chris Icasiano, drums

Riley is “über hip, modern yet timeless…one of the best debut records to come out in a long, long time.” – Downbeat

Riley Mulherkar is on the brink of stardom. Just this year, the young trumpeter has been recognized as a one of Downbeat magazine's “25 for The Future”; his debut album ranked as one of the 20 Best Albums of 2024 (So Far) by the Boston Globe, and he's in demand by some of the best in the business, including Wynton Marsalis, Anna Deavere Smith, and Alan Cumming. With a hybrid sound that pays tribute to the oldest jazz traditions with 1960s jazz funk grooves and a style that is “folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous” (NPR Music), catch Mulherkar's intimate Hudson Jazz Festival debut before he goes stratospheric.

A faculty member of The College of Performing Arts at The New School, founder of the Joye in Aiken Jazz Camp, and a former ambassador for Jazz at Lincoln Center's “Jazz for Young People” program, Mulherkar is a passionate educator and jazz advocate. He gives a free masterclass to Hudson High School students on Saturday, October 5 ahead of his 7pm show.

Saturday, October 5 at 9pm

JESSE FISCHER

The Half Moon (48 South Front Street, Hudson)

Jesse Fischer, keyboard

Irwin Hall, saxophone

Kyle Miles, bass

TBA, drums

“Jesse Fischer plays with astounding energy; creative ideas seem to issue forth from his hands to his instruments at a geyser-like rate” – Downbeat

Known for his vibrant blend of jazz, funk, soul and folk, Jesse's Fischer's uplifting music features rich harmonies, intricate rhythms, and a deep understanding of groove. Catch Jesse play tracks from his recent release Resilience, re-imagined arrangements of classic 60's/70's jazz from his Flipped series, along with some brand new music.

Sunday, October 6 at 3pm

Ethan Iverson, piano

Reuben Rogers, bass

Gerald Cleaver, drums

“Iverson can do it all, while never abandoning his distinctive touch. He really does rank among the half-dozen or so top jazz pianists around” – Stereophile

A founding member of the game-changing jazz collective The Bad Plus, pianist Ethan Iverson “stands as a passionate dynamo at the crossroads of jazz and classical music” (Downbeat). Hot off the heels of his 2023 Blue Note release, Technically Acceptable, Wisconsin-bred Iverson closes the 2024 Hudson Jazz Festival with his signature wit, style, and the kind of deep passion and knowledge of jazz that earned him his Time Out New York title as one of the 25 essential New York jazz icons: “Perhaps NYC's most thoughtful and passionate student of jazz tradition—the most admirable sort of artist-scholar.”

Sunday, October 6 at 5:30pm

Kitty's Backyard (60 South Front Street, Hudson)



Wayne Tucker, trumpet

David Linard, keyboard

Miles Tucker, saxophone

Tamir Shmerling, bass

Cory Cox, drums

Whether you're hopping a train back to the big smoke or winding down your festival weekend, grab a drink, some food, and while away the cool autumn evening in Kitty's Backyard to the lush arrangements and energetic grooves of NYC-based Wayne Tucker and the Bad Mothas. Known for their steady schedule of dynamic street performances during the 2020 shutdown, the group gives the American Songbook a welcome update, including selections by Michael Jackson and Earth Wind & Fire.

ABOUT HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL

"Many things recommend the former whaling town of Hudson, N.Y. besides its river perch, Greek Revivalist architecture and mid-century modern antique stores. Not the least of these is the Hudson Jazz Festival" – Suzanne Lorge, New York City Jazz Record

In February 2018, as part of its reopening season, Hudson Hall introduced the first Hudson Jazz Festival to celebrate one of America's greatest art forms in its newly restored theater. Curated by jazz pianist Armen Donelian, the inaugural festival was endorsed by Sonny Rollins and featured legendary jazz artists Sheila Jordan and NEA Jazz Master Joanne Brackeen, as well as a hands-on workshop for local middle and high school students. The 2019 and 2020 festivals built on this foundation with music by luminaries including Billy Harper, Cidinho Teixeria, Bobby Sanabria, Amir ElSaffar, and others. The festival's reputation was cemented in 2022 with curator Cat Henry's stellar lineup including Jazzmeia Horn, The Baylor Project, and Jimmy Greene; and hit an all -time high in 2023 with sold out performances by Marquis Hill, Aaron Parks and Samantha Rise featuring Meshell Ndegeocello, plus Endea Owens & The Cookout, and more.

In 2020, Hudson Hall added a visual arts exhibition that remained an ongoing element of future jazz festivals. The first exhibition was curated by Reginald Madison, a working artist who is passionate about jazz, featured the work of artists living or working in the area: David Hammons, Bijan Mahmoodi, Reginald Madison, Marlene Marshall, Kris Perry, Richard Sandler, Tschabalala Self, and Kianja Strobert.

Hudson Jazz Festival provides a platform to support jazz artists, unify and connect its diverse community, strengthen the local and regional economy, and improve the lives of area residents.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE