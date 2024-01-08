Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kayla Mackenzie - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Catherine Handford - ELF THE MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre

Best Dance Production

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Aliza Sarian - Disney's Newsies - Storybook Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Stafford Arima - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

JP Thibodeau - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alecia Pagnotta - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Performer In A Musical

Sofia Aya Cristancho - NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Jackie Thurber - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre

Best Play

FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Production of an Opera

MACBETH - Calgary Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pam Johnson - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Reid - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shayla Fiveland - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sofia Aya Cristancho - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Storybook Theatre

