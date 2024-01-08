Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Calgary!

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kayla Mackenzie - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Catherine Handford - ELF THE MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre

Best Dance Production
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Aliza Sarian - Disney's Newsies - Storybook Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Stafford ArimaFORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
JP Thibodeau - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alecia PagnottaDISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Musical
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Performer In A Musical
Sofia Aya Cristancho - NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Jackie Thurber - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre

Best Play
FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Production of an Opera
MACBETH - Calgary Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Pam Johnson - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua ReidFORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Shayla Fiveland - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sofia Aya Cristancho - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Storybook Theatre

 

