Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kayla Mackenzie - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Catherine Handford - ELF THE MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre
Best Dance Production
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Aliza Sarian - Disney's Newsies - Storybook Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Stafford Arima - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary
Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
JP Thibodeau - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alecia Pagnotta - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Best Musical
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary
Best Performer In A Musical
Sofia Aya Cristancho - NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Jackie Thurber - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre
Best Play
FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary
Best Production of an Opera
MACBETH - Calgary Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Pam Johnson - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua Reid - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Shayla Fiveland - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sofia Aya Cristancho - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Storybook Theatre
