Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER

Performances will run January 23 - February 11, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

METEOR SHOWER Comes to Theatre Calgary This Month Photo 1 METEOR SHOWER Comes to Theatre Calgary This Month
AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month Photo 2 AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month

Get a first look at Theatre Calgary's production of Meteor Shower, now on stage through February 11th, 2024.

On a warm summer evening in 1993, Norm and his wife, Corky, are setting the table for a dinner party to accompany a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. They’re hoping for an evening of polite conversation with Norm’s tennis partner, Gerald, and his wife, Laura. But from the moment the  evening begins, things become increasingly surreal and chaotic, challenging the couples’ relationships and perceptions of reality. Steve Martin’s signature wit is on full display in this comedy, where the jokes are served as quick as the drinks.

Meteor Shower contains occasional strong language, mature themes, and drug & alcohol references. The production is recommended for ages 16+.

The cast includes Braden Griffiths, Gerald Helen Knight, Corky Nathan Schmidt, Norm Bahareh Yaraghi, Laura Joe Perry, and Amy Sawka.

The creative team includes Director, Lezlie Wade Set Design, Douglas Paraschuk Costume Design, Jessica Poirier-Chang Lighting & Projection Design, Beth Kates Sound Design & Composition, Andrew Blizzard Intimacy Director, Anastasia St. Amand Voice & Dialect Coach, Jane MacFarlane Stage Manager, Lisa Russell Assistant Stage Manager, Naomi Esau Apprentice Stage Manager, Charlotte Braid TC Mentors Program Madeline Blondal, Lighting & Projection Mentee Jessica Eckstadt, Voice & Dialect Mentee Emily Marisabel,  Directing Mentee





 

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Calgary? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



RELATED STORIES - Calgary

1
AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month Photo
AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month

As You Like It comes to Theatre Calgary next month. Performances run February 27 - March 24.

2
METEOR SHOWER Comes to Theatre Calgary This Month Photo
METEOR SHOWER Comes to Theatre Calgary This Month

Meteor Shower comes to Theatre Calgary this month. Performances will run January 23 - February 11, 2024.

3
MISCAST 2024 Comes to Storybook Theatre in April Photo
MISCAST 2024 Comes to Storybook Theatre in April

MISCAST 2024 comes to Storybook Theatre in April. Performances are April 26th, 2024 and April 27th, 2024.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Calgary! Winners include Storybook Theatre, Theatre Calgary and more.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Video: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis CenterVideo: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
LITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10thLITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10th
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PACVIDEO: Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
VIDEO: Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning TexasVIDEO: Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas

Videos

Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER Video
Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Calgary SHOWS
Kisapmata in Calgary Kisapmata
Lunchbox Theatre (1/30-2/18)
THE BALLAD OF GEORGES BOIVIN in Calgary THE BALLAD OF GEORGES BOIVIN
Lunchbox Theatre (4/16-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You