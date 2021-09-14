Downstage Announces 2021/2022 Season

Downstage has announced their 2021/2022 season that launches this October, beginning with an online re-release of Deer Woman, followed by a re-imagined Men Express Their Feelings, before additional and exciting collaborations come together later in the season.

"The 2021-22 Downstage season connects local audiences to topics close to the heart while stoking a sense of playful whimsy, bold audacity and magic possibility. This is a hybrid season that invites people to join us back in the theatre, while also providing opportunities for online experiences," said Clare Preuss, Downstage's Artistic Director.

"We are so happy to collaborate with dynamic local companies this season including ARTICLE 11, Arts Commons, Chromatic Theatre and Immigrant Council for Arts Innovation. Downstage is excited to bring you innovative plays that delve deep into current social issues while they surprise, delight and entertain," added Preuss.

Deer Woman: October 4 - 18 Online Re-Release

Collaboration with ARTICLE 11 // Theatre on Film

Written by Tara Beagan / Directed by Tara Beagan and Andy Moro

Deer Woman is a solo warrior woman work of righteous vengeance, starring Cherish

Violet Blood. Lila is a big sister whose little one was stolen. She's ex-army and the daughter of a hunter who taught her all he knew. When circumstances converge, Lila finds the perfect opportunity to avenge her younger sister's murder while exercising the skills taught by the Canadian government.

Men Express Their Feelings: November 12 - 14, 2021

Live listening parties at Motel Theatre, Arts Commons

Written by Sunny Drake / Directed by Clare Preuss

Men Express Their Feelings is a hilarious 3 Episode Audio Play about culture, hockey,

relationships and sex. Two dads and their sons are sequestered to a hockey rink

dressing room to sort out a critical situation. Amidst a series of wild misunderstandings

and ridiculous antics, these guys get to know each other and themselves a whole lot

better, while redefining what it means to WIN.

From November 12 - 14th the radio episodes will be presented as live listening parties at

Motel Theatre in Arts Commons, followed by these being available online from

November 15, 2021 to August 15, 2022.

Climate Change Theatre Action Envisioning a Global Green New Deal: December 9 and 10, 2021

Collaboration with Arts Commons & Immigrant Council for Arts Innovation

Engineered Air Theatre, Arts Commons

What might an equitable, sustainable, decarbonized, and just society look like? Join

Downstage, Immigrant Council for Arts Innovation and Arts Commons for an evening

of short plays by international playwrights, commissioned by Climate Change Theatre

Action, as part of this global theatre series. Stay for a lively, facilitated discussion

centred on the ever-evolving topic of climate change. More information on these Short Plays is coming soon!

She Spreads: February 23 - 27, 2022 (Alberta Premiere)

Collaboration with Dead Roads Collective - Toronto

Motel Theatre, Arts Commons

Created by Neema Bickersteth, Darwin Lyons, Clare Preuss, Zoe Sweet / Directed by Clare Preuss

Something strange is happening in small town Alberta.

A Butcher has received an unimaginable shipment of meat.

A Haul Truck driver is stuck in a dream.

And a Bartender is growing wings.

She Spreads is a story of three women who are transformed over the course of one day.

It's a funny, surprising and poetic look at what we sacrifice in order to survive.

She Spreads suggests possibilities that lay beyond the edge. The piece is a personal

examination of our relationships to the economy, our environment and ourselves.

The Green Line: March 31 to April 9, 2022 (World Premiere)

Collaboration with Chromatic Theatre

Big Secret Theatre, Arts Commons

Written by Makram Ayache / Directed by Jenna Rodgers

During the Lebanese Civil War, Naseeb wants his sister to withdraw from her university

studies and move to the mountains. But Mona is secretly falling in love with Yara. 40

years later, Rami, Lebanese Canadian student, comes to Lebanon to bury his father,

Naseeb. That night, he meets Zidan, a drag queen at a queer Beirut nightclub and

things take an unexpected turn. Past and present braid together in the Green Line's

contemplation of how memories are inherited or erased.

Downstage is an award-winning Calgary-based theatre company dedicated to producing plays that create meaningful conversation around social issues. Their plays provoke vibrant dialogue between Calgarians, both informally and through nightly post-performance discussions. For more information on Downstage, please visit www.downstage.ca.