Broadway Across Canada Postpones Their Broadway Season

Message From Broadway Across Canada

As we continue to navigate the challenges of scheduling touring Broadway during this unprecedented time, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our current season to begin in January 2021.

Our 2021 season will now take centre stage at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium beginning next January with the engagement of ANASTASIA, a dazzling show that will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Next up is our season option COME FROM AWAY, a Best Musical winner all across North America. The Summer of 2021 will include performances of HAMILTON, the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Ending the season will be JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, which has been rescheduled to November 2021.

We thank all of our subscribers for their continued patience and understanding as we diligently worked to reschedule our season in order to ensure that we are following the guidance of the health officials to keep all artists, audiences and staff healthy and safe.

Our 2021 Broadway Across Canada Season schedule will run as follows:

Anastasia January 5 - 10, 2021 Come From Away* March 23 - 28, 2021 Hamilton August 17 - September 12, 2021 Jesus Christ Superstar - Rescheduled November 2 - 7, 2021

*Come From Away is not included as part of the Broadway Across Canada subscription package.

All ticket holders will receive email communication from their point of purchase with follow up information on their tickets, which remain valid for the new engagement dates.

Three show Season packages are still available starting at $185.00 at www.BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca.

Season Subscribers receive exclusive perks, including: priority seating access, guaranteed prices, no fee easy payment plans, guaranteed same seats locations for all season presentations, lost ticket replacement, NY ticket services and new this year online upgrades & exchanges.

American Express® Card Members have access to some of the best seats in the house for Broadway Across Canada performances. Advance tickets* will be made available through Front Of The Line® by American Express. Presale and single ticket on-sales for all shows to be announced at a later time.

GROUP SALES INFORMATION: For more information on Group Sales please call 1.800.889.8457 or email at: Canada.Groups@BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca.

