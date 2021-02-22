Alberta Theatre Projects Appoints Local Artist as Interim Director

Alberta Theatre Projects is thrilled to announce the appointment of Haysam Kadri as Interim Artistic Director. As a long-time friend and collaborator with Alberta Theatre Projects, Kadri is stepping into this role to support the company during this transitional period. Kadri joins Interim Executive Director Kyle Russell, formerly the General Manager of Alberta Theatre Projects.

Kadri is also Artistic Producer at The Shakespeare Company and will remain in that role while he assists Alberta Theatre Projects in the interim. As Interim Artistic Director, Kadri will oversee all artistic activities, including programming decisions, while staying true to the late Executive and Artistic Director Darcy Evans' artistic vision for Alberta Theatre Projects. Kadri will also help the company navigate the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native Calgarian, Kadri spent six seasons with the Stratford Festival before returning home to Calgary. He has led The Shakespeare Company since 2012 and worked as a theatre instructor with Red Deer College, Mount Royal University, Ambrose University, and the University of Calgary. He has a long history with Alberta Theatre Projects and has collaborated in many capacities, most recently directing the livestream presentation of The Wizard of Oz. Kadri is a well-known director and is engaged to direct Bang Bang in the upcoming 50th anniversary season as well as partner with Alberta Theatre Projects on Teenage Dick, which is a co-production with The Shakespeare Company and Hit and Myth.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be trusted with the interim artistic leadership of Alberta Theatre Projects, a company which has been a trailblazer for collaborative and cutting-edge work for 50 years," said Kadri. "I look forward to supporting that continued legacy and building off the great momentum that Darcy established."

Adding to the executive leadership team, Kyle Russell has been appointed Interim Executive Director and has been fulfilling those duties since November 2020. In his previous role as the General Manager of Alberta Theatre Projects, Russell has been leading business operations since 2019. He brings years of experience in tourism and arts marketing to the leadership team, having worked with companies like Tourism Calgary, AudienceView and Alberta Ballet. He is also a Member of the Board for two local arts organizations, and volunteers extensively in the community.

Together, Russell and Kadri are looking forward to building on the current financial, artistic and operational stability of the company while the Board of Directors engages in executive recruitment for the permanent leadership of Alberta Theatre Projects.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are very pleased to have Kyle and Haysam, who are both highly accomplished and respected within our community, to provide continuity and leadership amidst these uncertain times for performing arts," said Vishal Saini, President of the Board of Directors. "We, along with our audience and supporters, look forward to Kyle's and Haysam's dynamic collaboration and energy to ensure we can safely return to the Martha Cohen Theatre stage for our many exciting planned performances."