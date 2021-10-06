Zoë Van Tieghem Brings BORN AND RAISED Cabaret To Don't Tell Mama

Zoë Van Tieghem brings her new cabaret, Born and Raised at Don't Tell Mama on October 18th. There is a $15 cover charge and a two beverage minimum. Reservations can be made at https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6236-zoe-van-tieghem-10-18-21. Cash only. Seating from 6:15pm.

Accompanied by David Beck on piano, come be entertained as Van Tieghem tells stories about growing up in the city and sings the songs that inspire her.

Zoë has performed at Feinstein's/54Below, The Duplex, Le Poisson Rouge, Naked Angels Tuesdays@9, Postmarked Cafe, and opened for Debbie Harry at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY.

David Beck is a classically trained pianist and has a BFA from Marymount Manhattan College. David is also an award-winning filmmaker who is currently producing his first film.